Golden Scales Publishing Debuts with Liar Queen by M.T. Solomon

Liar Queen by M.T. Solomon

A spellbinding tale of power and deception, Liar Queen launches as the debut novel from Golden Scales Publishing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Scales Publishing proudly announces its debut release, Liar Queen, a gripping novel by M.T. Solomon, launching Tuesday, February 4, 2025. This spellbinding first installment sets the stage for an exciting new era in storytelling.

A tale of power, deception, and destiny, Liar Queen delivers intrigue and betrayal in a world where truth is dangerous and survival means mastering the art of the lie. M.T. Solomon blends fantasy, suspense, and rich world-building, establishing themselves as a compelling voice in speculative fiction.

About the Book:

SPILLED BLOOD BUILT THE JEWELED REALM, AND ONLY SPILLED BLOOD CAN ASCEND THE THRONE.

As the ascended queen of the war-hungry realm, Mara knows this all too well. During her reign, her realm has seen peace. But when visitors arrive with news that a witch of the Waste is coming for the throne, all is doomed to fall to war and ruin. To protect the realm—and the lie at its foundation—Mara must face the truth.

"We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Liar Queen as our inaugural release," says Golden Scales Publishing's founder. "This novel embodies the immersive storytelling we aim to champion—captivating, thought-provoking, and unforgettable."

M.T. Solomon, known for high-stakes narratives, presents a protagonist whose choices shape a fractured kingdom’s fate. Liar Queen explores political intrigue and shifting alliances, where every decision has consequences.

The book will be available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats through major and independent retailers.

About Golden Scales Publishing:

Founded in 2024 by two sisters passionate about exceptional storytelling, Golden Scales Publishing bridges the gap between traditional and self-publishing. We believe in the transformative power of books and provide new authors with the support they need to succeed. The publishing industry prioritizes profit, while self-publishing is costly and difficult to navigate. We offer the best of both worlds.

Liar Queen has already received a Kirkus review, the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, and 5 Gold Stars from Literary Global.

