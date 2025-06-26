Macao to hold series of activities to mark the 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

MACAU, June 26 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will organise a series of activities throughout this year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The Government held a press conference at the Government Headquarters today to announce the programme of activities to mark the anniversary. The programme – themed “Remembering History, Honouring Martyrs, Cherishing Peace, and Creating a Great Future” – includes exhibitions, symposiums, and memorial ceremonies. These events aim to promote the spirit of patriotism and the legacy of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Through these activities, the Government hopes to deepen the sense of national identity, belonging, and pride among Macao residents, especially students and young people, as well as to encourage appreciation for the values of peace and patriotism.

In April, the MSAR Government established a cross-departmental task force, headed by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, to coordinate the commemorative activities.

Speaking at today’s press conference, Ms O said the commemorative activities held profound significance for Macao, honouring history, paying tribute to martyrs, and promoting the spirit of patriotism and resistance.

The initiatives aim to educate residents, particularly young people, about the history of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, highlighting the sacrifices made to ensure national independence and liberation.

The activities also aim to showcase Macao’s role in the war through local historical resources, underscoring its indivisible bond with the motherland, while promoting peace and fostering awareness of its fragility and the need to cherish and safeguard it.

On the morning of 3 September, a grand commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War will be held at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping will deliver an important speech.

On that day, the MSAR Government will organise a solemn commemorative event in Macao, inviting representatives from youth groups, students, and members from community organisations to watch the live broadcast of the Tiananmen Square event at designated venues across Macao. Participants will collectively listen to President Xi’s address, accurately grasp the essence of his speech, experience a sense of national and military prestige, and share in the pride of being Chinese.

Additionally, the MSAR Government will co-host a thematic exhibition with the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. The exhibition will take place from late August to late September at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Through artefacts, photographs, multimedia displays, and interactive exhibits, the exhibition will detail the history of the Chinese people’s courageous resistance, as well as the contributions of Macao compatriots in supporting the nation’s war efforts. It will highlight the historical fact that Macao was never absent from the anti-Japanese national salvation movement, thereby promoting the core values of patriotism and love for Macao, upholding the spirit of great patriotism, and underscoring the profound significance of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau will organise for students and youth representatives, at an indoor sports venue, a live broadcast of the commemorative ceremony to be held at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on 3 September. Schools will concurrently hold online viewings for their students.

Additionally, the Education and Youth Development Bureau will arrange visits to the themed exhibition co-hosted by the MSAR Government and the Museum of the War of Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, targeting teachers, students, and youth associations. The bureau will also develop supplementary teaching materials for primary and secondary school students, and introduce thematic routes focusing on revolutionary heritage within existing exchange programmes. These routes will guide participants to national-level sites and facilities linked to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and to historical landmarks, allowing them to experience the spirit of the Chinese resistance.

The education and youth sectors will establish preparatory committees in June to organise themed lectures, exchange trips to Chinese mainland, and study tours.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will host a thematic symposium, in addition to curating the themed exhibition at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex. The symposium aims to bring together experts and scholars from the Chinese mainland and Macao to explore historical materials on the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. It will highlight the heroic deeds and contributions of Macao’s communities and patriotic youth during the war.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will also promote the establishment of a preparatory working committee within Macao’s cultural sector to coordinate a series of commemorative events. Efforts will be made to systematically catalogue and enhance Macao’s patriotic heritage sites related to the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, such as the Former Residence of General Ye Ting and the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, enriching their historical significance and educational role.

Further effort will be made to explore patriotic elements from Macao’s cultural resources and to strengthen regional collaboration in making use of local and neighbouring patriotic heritage. Notably, the archival documents of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association covering the period from 1857 to 1961 were successfully inscribed into China’s Documentary Heritage Register earlier this month, further enriching Macao’s historical resources regarding patriotic efforts and the War of Resistance.

The MSAR Government aims to foster a meaningful social atmosphere in connection with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, through a series of commemorative events, transforming historical memory into spiritual strength for younger generations. These initiatives seek to inspire all sectors of society to remember history, cherish peace, and forge a united path towards progress, reflecting Macao’s distinctive character and sense of responsibility as it commemorates the 80th anniversary of the victory.