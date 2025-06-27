Beverly Hills Publishing™ Founder Andréa Albright Named a Most Impactful Women CEO by The Enterprise World

Recognized for Disrupting the Industry with a Model Rooted in Empathy, Expertise, and Entrepreneurial Vision

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise World has named Andréa Albright, Founder and CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing™ , as one of the Most Impactful Women CEOs of 2025, featuring her on the cover of its June issue for her innovative leadership and reimagining of what modern publishing can be.The feature, titled “Disrupting Publishing Through Empathy and Expertise,” explores how Albright is challenging the conventions of traditional publishing by building a model that merges authorship with branding, media strategy, and thought leadership.“We’re not just producing books, we’re building legacies,” Albright shares in the feature. “Every author has the potential to spark change, and our mission is to give them the strategy and stage to do it.”Through Beverly Hills Publishing™, Albright works with high-level entrepreneurs, CEOs, and changemakers to elevate their ideas into assets. Albright’s approach blends creative development with strategic planning, guiding authors through the key stages of publishing and visibility. Her clients include leaders across sectors such as technology, wellness, finance, and social impact, many of whom see publishing as a strategic step in expanding their reach and credibility.The article also highlights the internal culture she has cultivated centered around a leadership philosophy she calls “bold compassion.” It’s a values-driven approach rooted in creativity, accountability, and service, designed to support authors through every step of the publishing journey.Albright’s recognition as a Most Impactful Women CEO underscores her commitment to reshaping the publishing landscape not just for authors, but for the industries and audiences they influence.Read the full article here: https://theenterpriseworld.com/andrea-albright-beverly-hills-publishing About Beverly Hills Publishing™Beverly Hills Publishing™ is a boutique publishing company serving Thought Leaders, CEOs, and Entrepreneurs who inspire and are disrupting the industry they serve. Beverly Hills Publishing™ is headed up by Andréa Albright, who is on a mission to create the next movement for authors and evolve the publishing industry.The Enterprise World is a premier business publication that highlights the stories of entrepreneurs and leaders who are reshaping industries. It showcases the innovators, disruptors, and visionaries who are defining the future of business.

