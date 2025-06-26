Attorney General Jackley Announces Brookings Man Indicted For Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brookings man has been indicted on one felony count of Solicitation of a Minor.

Mohammad Ghosheh (Go-shin), 24, was indicted Wednesday, June 25, by a Brookings County Grand Jury.

“The sexual solicitation of children is among the most serious crimes we prosecute,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This charge reflects our firm commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities. My office will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure those who prey on children are held fully accountable under the law.”

The alleged incident occurred in February 2025, in Brookings County

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and has been assisted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Brookings Police Department. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The defendant also faces 50 charges of possession of child pornography. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-