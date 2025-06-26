MDC seeks volunteers for Stream Team programs in south-central Missouri

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missourians to get their feet wet – literally – and join the Missouri Stream Team program.

The Missouri Stream Team program is a volunteer program through which citizens can become involved in caring for the state’s streams. The program is a joint effort with MDC, the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The Stream Team program provides a chance for citizens of all ages to get involved in caring for Missouri’s streams. A Stream Team can be a family of three or a church group of 30. It can be a group of senior citizens or a troop of young scouts. In other words, Stream Teams are for everyone.

Currently, almost 900,000 people are involved with more than 6,900 Stream Teams across the state. Since the Stream Team Program began in 1989, more than 14,000 tons of trash has been removed from Missouri streams.

As MDC Volunteer Programs Manager Rebecca O’Hearn points out, in addition to being important, Stream Team work is enjoyable.

“The work that volunteers do for the Missouri Stream Team Program not only keeps Missouri streams healthy, but it’s also fun,” said O’Hearn. “Missouri Stream Team coordinators invite all Missourians to pitch in and bring family, friends, and co-workers to join in on this fun.”

Trash pick-ups are the Stream Team efforts that often get the most publicity, but Stream Teams do more than fill bags with litter. They do water quality testing and sometimes collect samples of aquatic animals. This data, which is passed on to government and environmental agencies, helps develop management plans for watershed areas.

Stream Team volunteers work in both urban and rural environments. Technical assistance is provided, if requested, to show groups what to look for, how to collect data, and how to record their findings.

In south-central Missouri, people can learn more about the Stream Team program by calling the MDC Ozark Regional Office in West Plains at 417-256-7161. Information on Missouri’s Stream Team Program can also be found at www.mostreamteam.org or by calling (800) 781-1989.