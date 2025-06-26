Susser Bank Relocates Headquarters to Old Parkland in Dallas

Susser Bank will relocate its Dallas office and official headquarters to the Resolute Tower at the historic Old Parkland campus.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susser Bank will relocate its Dallas office and official headquarters to the Resolute Tower at the historic Old Parkland campus. The new full-service location will officially open on Monday, July 7, 2025, at Resolute Tower at Old Parkland, 4020 Maple Avenue, Suite 150 in Dallas.Strategically located just off Maple Avenue with direct access to the Dallas North Tollway, the new office enhances accessibility for clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.“This move represents an important milestone in our long-term strategy to grow with strength, stability, and intention,” said Sam L. Susser, Chairman and CEO of Susser Bank. “Old Parkland reflects our values, historic roots, institutional quality, and enduring relationships. It’s the right setting for our team and our clients.”In addition to housing Susser Bank’s Dallas banking team, the new location will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters, with members of the executive leadership team operating from the site.The new space will replace Susser’s Crescent Court location and features a modern, state-of-the-art environment designed to foster collaboration and long-term partnership.“This new headquarters serves as a strategic anchor in Susser Bank’s long-term commitment to Texas,” Susser added. “We are proud to deepen our presence here and look forward to welcoming clients to our new home.”Office hours for the new location will be Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Founded 63 years ago, Susser Bank has operated under the ownership and direction of Susser Banc Holdings Corporation since 2018.Susser Bank is a Texas-based company offering a full suite of personal and commercial banking solutions with offices across Texas – Dallas, Arlington, Austin, Bedford, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, Garland, Houston, Plano, Round Rock and San Antonio. The company is a diversified bank with robust capital, liquidity, and leading-edge technology led by the Susser family and a legacy of six generations of Texas entrepreneurs. Susser Bank is dedicated to building long-term client relationships and providing outstanding financial solutions that make Texas stronger. More information is available at susserbank.com.

