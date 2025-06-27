Commissioner Victoria Bruce Completes Florida League of Cities’ IEMO Training

Elected Officials at Florida League of Cities IEMO training Victoria for Winter Springs

Victoria K. Bruce completes Florida’s top training for new municipal leaders, gaining tools to serve Winter Springs with knowledge and accountability.

It was an awarding and educational experience to learn the ins and outs of government, every elected official should be required to take this course.” — Victoria K. Bruce

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Winter Springs announced today that Commissioner Victoria K. Bruce has successfully completed the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials (IEMO I) , a highly regarded training program offered through the Florida League of Cities and the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government.The IEMO I program is specially designed for newly elected officials and those with less than one term in office. The 16-hour course provides intensive instruction in the foundational aspects of municipal governance, including council-manager relations, budgeting and finance, public meetings, and intergovernmental coordination.Commissioner Bruce joins a distinguished group of public servants who have invested in their professional development through this program. Class sizes are kept small to allow for collaboration, discussion of challenges, and shared best practices among elected officials across Florida.Originally launched over 30 years ago, the IEMO program has become the Florida League of Cities’ most popular training initiative, equipping local leaders with the tools they need to serve their communities with confidence and clarity. Graduates of IEMO I are also eligible to earn credits toward the League’s Certificate Program for Elected Officials, a multi-level recognition of ongoing civic education.“Local officials in Florida play a crucial role in shaping their communities,” said FLC President Michael C. Blake, Mayor of Cocoa. “The League’s IEMO course empowers municipal leaders with essential skills for effective service. We applaud Victoria Bruce and all graduates for their commitment to public leadership.”To learn more about the Florida League of Cities, visit flcities.com. For additional details about the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government, visit iog.fsu.edu. To learn more about Victoria Bruce, visit www.victoriaforwintersprings.com

