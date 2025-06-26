Prairie Trail Sports Complex Set To Enter Next Phase of Development

An economic engine for the Ankeny community Year round complex memberships available PTSC is a multi-use venue ready to host any event

Naming Rights & Sponsorships now available as sports campus gets a facelift

The visibility and engagement sponsors get here is real. The timing couldn’t be better to get involved as the campus continues to expand.” — Ryan Patrick | VP SportsMan Solutions

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Central Iowa’s most dynamic private athletic campuses is entering its next phase of development. Prairie Trail Sports Complex today announced plans to renovate The Diamond, originally designed as a baseball and agility training space, into a dedicated indoor pickleball facility — reflecting the community’s growing appetite for court sports and multi-use indoor recreation.The move follows the continued success of The Fieldhouse, a 33,000-square-foot facility that has become a central hub for basketball, volleyball, and other high-demand youth sports. The updated pickleball venue will offer a new space tailored to leagues, recreational play, and weekend tournament traffic — bringing even more activity to the Prairie Trail area.“We knew from the beginning that this campus would grow and evolve as the needs of the community evolved,” said David Lane, developer of Prairie Trail Sports Complex and a longtime youth and collegiate coach. “The amount of interest we’ve seen around pickleball — not just from adults, but from all age groups — made it clear that dedicating space for this sport was the right move at the right time.”Originally opened, The Diamond was designed to house batting cages, pitching tunnels, and a speed and agility area for baseball and softball athletes. However, after strong community interest and feedback from clubs and recreational players, Lane and his team decided to repurpose the space into a more inclusive, multi-generational venue focused on pickleball — a sport experiencing one of the fastest growth rates in the country.The new indoor facility will offer a streamlined and modern environment for year-round play, while helping relieve the pressure on existing shared-use courts inside The Fieldhouse.“We’re constantly evaluating how the space is being used and what the community is asking for,” Lane said. “We’re fortunate to be in a position to make smart, timely adjustments that create more access and better experiences for our visitors. That’s what this renovation is about — delivering value to athletes and families.”The planned updates for the Prairie Trail Sports Campus has officially sparked a Title Naming Rights search along with other community sponsorships . These include:Title Naming rights for the campusFieldhouse Naming RightsBranded tournament partnershipsMulti year and year to year court sponsorshipsLocated in the heart of Prairie Trail — a 1,031-acre mixed-use community known for its blend of commercial, residential, and recreational amenities — the complex continues to play a key role in supporting the local economy. Weekend tournaments attract visitors from across the region, filling hotel rooms, restaurants, and nearby businesses in the District at Prairie Trail.“We are excited to share the opportunities to partner at the campus with the community,” said Ryan Patrick, Sponsorship Contact for PTSC. “This complex has become a destination, and with every phase — especially this new pickleball renovation — the value to the entire Prairie Trail community grows. These Sponsorships will be on a first come first serve basis and tailored to make each made-to-measure partnership a win-win for everybody involved.”The Prairie Trail Sports Complex currently includes:The Fieldhouse: A 33,000-square-foot indoor facility with four basketball courts, four volleyball courts, three batting cages, and multi-use court space.The Diamond (planned renovation): Soon to be a dedicated indoor pickleball facility.Together, these buildings serve thousands of athletes each month through practices, games, leagues, tournaments, camps, and private rentals. The complex also works closely with Ankeny and Centennial high schools, club programs, and local parks and recreation groups to support in-season and off-season training needs.“This facility is a great example of what private development can do to meet public demand,” Lane said. “Ankeny has grown quickly — and so has participation in youth and adult sports. This next phase ensures we keep pace and continue providing spaces that bring the community together.”Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship, branding, or naming rights can contact Ryan Patrick directly at RPatrick@SportsManSolutions.com

Video Courtesy of WHO13: 2023 expansion video

