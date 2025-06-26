Arrow Real Estate Advisors Announces Expansion of Team With Addition of Zachary Strauss And Jonah Schultz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a premier real estate finance advisory firm, is pleased to announce that they have expanded their team with the addition of Zachary Strauss and Jonah Schultz as Analysts.

Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors shares, “We are thrilled to welcome Zachary and Jonah to the Arrow Real Estate Advisors team. Their strong analytical skills and passion for commercial real estate will be valuable assets as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to their contributions in driving successful transactions across diverse asset classes.”

​​Zachary Strauss serves as an Analyst at Arrow Real Estate Advisors. He is actively involved in the underwriting and execution of debt and equity placements across a diverse range of asset classes, including multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality properties. Prior to joining Arrow, Zach gained valuable experience at Kushner Companies, where he supported the Acquisitions team, and at Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets group, contributing to high-profile transactions in major markets nationwide.

Jonah Schultz serves as an Analyst at Arrow Real Estate Advisors. Jonah is responsible for underwriting, structuring, and facilitating commercial real estate debt and equity transactions across a diverse range of asset classes, including multifamily, office, industrial, and retail. Before joining Arrow, Jonah worked at Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, creating financial models in support of the brokerage team.

This growth reflects Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ commitment to strengthening its underwriting and transaction capabilities amid increasing demand for expert commercial real estate finance advisory services. By bringing in fresh talent with strong analytical skills, Arrow enhances its ability to deliver thorough market insights and innovative financing solutions across a broad range of asset classes. This expansion positions the firm to better serve its clients and capitalize on emerging opportunities in a dynamic real estate market.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.