Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures Acquisition Financing For Kings Auto Mall Shopping Center In Cincinnati, Ohio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of acquisition financing for Kings Auto Mall Shopping Center, a 70,000-square-foot open-air retail center located at 9966 Kings Auto Mall Road in Cincinnati, Ohio. The property sits within one of the region’s most active commercial corridors, directly adjacent to the Kings Auto Mall, the largest auto dealership hub in the Midwest. Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Jack McPhail, Senior Vice President, and Alex Ellman, Senior Associate, arranged the financing.

Kings Auto Mall Shopping Center features a diverse mix of national and regional tenants across grocery, fitness, healthcare, and discount retail categories. Currently over 90% leased, the center benefits from a stable, long-term tenant base, robust daily traffic, and demand generated by the surrounding retail and auto dealership density.

“This transaction highlights the continued appetite among lenders for well-located, necessity-based retail assets in high-traffic suburban corridors,” said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “Kings Mall is uniquely positioned in a market that continues to benefit from demographic strength and long-term economic momentum.”

Conveniently located off Interstate 71 in northeastern Cincinnati, the property enjoys excellent visibility and accessibility via both highway and arterial routes. The broader Deerfield Township and Mason submarkets have seen sustained residential growth and remain attractive to both retailers and real estate investors seeking durable suburban opportunities.

Arrow delivered a non-recourse financing solution that not only meets near-term objectives but also preserves optionality for future growth and repositioning.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners.

Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.