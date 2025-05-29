Arrow Real Estate Advisors Secures $11 Million Refinance For Industrial Property In Auburn Hills, Michigan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate finance advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful arrangement of an $11 million fixed-rate, full-term interest-only refinancing for an industrial property located at 2430 E Walton Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI. The 123,727 SF facility is fully leased to three tenants in the automotive and life sciences industries under triple-net lease agreements. The financing was secured on behalf of Blue Ledge Group, led by Matt Davidson, and was provided through a five-year, interest-only CMBS execution by Deutsche Bank. Arrow Real Estate Advisors’ Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner and Omar Ferreira, Senior Vice President, arranged the refinancing.

The asset, a single-story industrial building, is strategically located in a key manufacturing corridor of Michigan and serves as a mission-critical facility for its tenants. One of the leases, comprising approximately 44% of the property’s cash flow, is set to roll in 2028.

Despite a rapidly shifting capital markets environment and a late-stage widening in CMBS market spreads, Arrow Real Estate Advisors was able to preserve full loan proceeds and deliver a market-clearing execution. The team worked closely with Deutsche Bank to address heightened credit scrutiny stemming from the near-term rollover risk and to refine reserve assumptions.

“In a shifting capital markets environment, certainty of execution is everything,” said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner at Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “We’re proud to have navigated a more volatile backdrop while still delivering full proceeds and favorable structure. This is a great example of how alignment between borrower, lender, and advisor creates results."

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.