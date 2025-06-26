NATO Summit in The Hague concludes with joint decisions and a focus on the future

NETHERLANDS, June 26 - News item | 26-06-2025 | 09:59

The second and final day of the NATO Summit in The Hague focused on the new NATO standard: spending 3.5 percent of gross domestic product on defence, plus an additional 1.5 percent for supporting activities. Heads of state, government leaders, and the foreign and defence ministers of NATO member countries gathered at the World Forum to make decisions on this matter.

North Atlantic Council: decisions for the alliance The main event on Wednesday 25 June was the meeting of the North Atlantic Council. NATO country leaders discussed the security situation in the world and made decisions about the future direction of the alliance. Topics included increased defence spending, support for Ukraine, strengthening collective defence, and cooperation on technology and innovation. In addition to the plenary meetings, various countries – including the Netherlands – held bilateral talks.

Closing press conference and The Hague Summit Declaration At the end of the day, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte held a press conference where he discussed the Summit’s outcomes. Following this, the Netherlands and other NATO allies held press conferences, and the The Hague Summit Declaration was presented.

NATO Public Forum: discussions on peace and security

On this final day of the Summit, the NATO Public Forum was again broadcast live online. Heads of government, young people, experts and opinion leaders participated in panels and talks on current issues relating to peace and security. The sessions are available to watch at www.natopublicforum.org.

With the conclusion of the Summit, the Netherlands can look back on two intensive days of talks and cooperation. It has been a week in which The Hague’s full focus has been on international security and the NATO alliance.