Quantum computers are coming, and the Netherlands is ready

NETHERLANDS, July 17 - News item | 17-07-2025 | 14:49

Whenever you share sensitive information, caution is essential. Strong passwords and two-step verification offer protection. But what if a new technology could soon render that security ineffective? That’s exactly what quantum computers are capable of. Fortunately, the Netherlands is a leader in this field, as we demonstrated in the run-up to the NATO Summit.

Quantum computers explained So what exactly does this technology involve? Quantum computers operate differently from the computers we know today. Instead of bits that are either 0 or 1, they use qubits that can be both 0 and 1 at the same time. That may sound abstract, but it has far-reaching implications. Quantum computers can solve certain mathematical problems much faster than traditional computers. And it just so happens that complex mathematics forms the basis of almost all current forms of encryption – the secure way to protect information.

Threat

The biggest threat is that in a short time quantum computers will be able to crack existing security methods such as RSA (an algorithm developed in 1977 by Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir and Len Adleman), which is widely used in internet security, email encryption and digital signatures. What would take an ordinary computer millions of years could take a powerful quantum computer just minutes. This means that information encrypted today could potentially be accessed in the future. A dangerous scenario is ‘store now, decrypt later’, where malicious actors intercept encrypted data now, such as state secrets, medical records or financial information. Although they cannot read this data today, they store these files in anticipation of quantum technology that can break the encryption. No wonder the European Commission has emphasised in its roadmap that the digital future must be quantum-safe.

Solution

Post-quantum cryptography offers a solution. This is cryptography based on mathematical problems that are believed to be unbreakable even by a quantum computer. Dutch central government’s Quantum-Secure Cryptography programme is working on tools to manage the risks quantum technology poses to cryptography in a timely manner. When it comes to information and communication security, the Dutch quantum technology ecosystem also offers an additional measure: quantum key distribution. This method enables two parties to share secret cryptographic keys with each other, and any attempt to eavesdrop immediately triggers an alert. As a result, the sender and receiver instantly notice if someone is trying to spy and can break the connection. The key cannot be intercepted or copied unnoticed, something that is possible with traditional cryptographic keys.

Netherlands sets the tone at pre-NATO Summit event

To keep the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Security safe in the quantum era, a pilot project has been launched to experiment with the complementary use of quantum key distribution.

It involves a trial set-up of a quantum network, which has been used to investigate a number of cases for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, enabling the method to be tested in an isolated environment. The significance of this became clear during the pre-NATO Summit event ‘Securing the Future.’ Here, the ministries gave a presentation with a live demonstration showing that the Dutch government now has an operational quantum network, and demonstrating how quantum key distribution and post-quantum cryptography work in a complementary way. This made quantum-secure communication tangible and showed that it is no longer just a future prospect but is already working in practice.

The pilot is a joint initiative of several ministries, including the Ministry of Justice and Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with Quantum Delta NL, Q*Bird, RINIS, Sogeti, the Ministry of Justice and Security’s ICT organisation and Eurofiber.

International quantum computing

The European Commission has presented its roadmap for a quantum-safe digital future. The Netherlands is ready to lead by example, by investing in strengthening cryptographic resilience through research and testing in quantum technology, and fostering close collaboration between government organisations, academia and businesses. Together, we are building a digital infrastructure that will remain secure for generations to come.

Urgency

The urgency is clear: once quantum computers truly breakthrough in a few years, all government networks and systems must be quantum-secure. This means switching to post-quantum cryptography – encryption that can withstand attacks from quantum computers. It also requires targeted investment in quantum technologies like quantum key distribution and careful choices about what data we should already be protecting against future decryption. Because what appears secure today could be out in the open and up for grabs tomorrow.