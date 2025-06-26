Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court Recognized as National Mentor Court

The Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court has been honored as a national mentor court for the 2025-2027 term by ALLRise’s Justice for Vets and the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The award was presented on May 28, 2025, during the ALLRise conference in Kissimmee, Florida.

Veterans Treatment Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent offenders struggling with substance use. These courts operate within the existing court structure using a specialized team approach focused on reducing recidivism and substance use. They emphasize public safety and rehabilitation by incorporating validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and access to additional support services.

For additional information, please contact:

Jordan Boies, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 441-7777