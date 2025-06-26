York/Seward County Problem-Solving Court Celebrates Graduation

The 5th Judicial Problem-Solving Court in York celebrated the graduation of three participants on June 9, 2025. Judge James C. Stecker presided over the ceremony, which was attended by York County and Seward County Board Members, probation staff, family, and friends.

The event marked the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and full participant accountability.

Graduate Charles reflected on his journey, saying, "I’m thankful for this program. My advice is to find one or two people who will hold you accountable and talk to them daily.”

Problem-Solving Court graduations offer a meaningful opportunity for participants, both past and present, to reflect on their challenges and celebrate their achievements. These ceremonies are filled with joy, pride, and well-deserved recognition for the graduates’ hard work.

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts operate within the existing judicial framework and utilize a specialized team approach to reduce recidivism and substance use. By employing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, and a system of incentives and sanctions, Problem-Solving Courts promote public safety and support lasting rehabilitation.

Photo (L to R): Graduates Charles, Larry, Judge James Stecker, and Larry.