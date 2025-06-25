Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on Statehood Day

SLOVENIA, June 25 - Thirty-four years ago, our country became an independent sovereign state. This was the moment when we clearly, unanimously, bravely and confidently said: "We make our own decisions!" We did this with a will that overcame the fear and with unity that silenced the doubt.

The day when our country was born was not only a historical moment but also a turning point in our spirit. We decided that we wanted to live in a country where freedom is one of the cornerstones and responsibility is a joint task. We reaffirm this decision every time we stand together as a community.

We are living in a time of great trials. The challenges at home and abroad are many, from climate change and wars, to geopolitical tensions and social security concerns. This is why it is all the more valuable that we have our own country and can thus respond ourselves, work together when times are tough and develop our own solutions.

This is the power of Slovenia. That it does not look away when times are the toughest and does not lose the sense of common purpose even in the most difficult moments.

Slovenia is not perfect, no country is. But it remains firm in its commitment to democracy, human rights and equality. Here, every vote counts. What matters are rights and obligations, not privilege. I am proud of this Slovenia and of the values that lead us and protect us from selfishness and greed. Common good is more than an ideal, it is a way of life. The Government I lead remains committed to people. Sincerely and responsibly.

Therefore, we have made important steps in recent months. We have been strengthening the public health system, have laid foundations for long-term care, raised pensions and launched the housing policy for young people. We are building a society of the future. We are not waiting for a better tomorrow but are creating it today.

I wish you all a happy Statehood Day.

Thank you for your trust, courage and generosity. Let us be led by awareness that no one will write Slovenia's future but us. Let us write it together, and write it bravely.

Your faithfully,

Robert Golob

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia