164th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, August 21 - At today's session, the government focused on the implementation of the advertising campaign 'Public Information and Alarm System – SI ALARM', which aims to improve the protection of people and property in the event of natural and other disasters. The Government also adopted the proposal for the Act on the Implementation of the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act.

