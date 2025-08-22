Latest issue of Sinfo: Bled Strategic Forum – more than just an event

SLOVENIA, August 22 - What prompted it was a vision of Slovenia as a hub of knowledge exceeding political and regional frameworks. Fruitful, at times even contentious discussions throughout the years, paired with remarkable speakers, paved the way for excellent cooperation and regional development. That is why you will surely enjoy reading the statements and reflections of the Slovenian political and business representatives whose important contributions made the Forum into what it is today.

The Bled Strategic Forum remains the formative environment of outlooks on Europe, security, solidarity, green economy and tourism. The Forum is not just a reflection of Slovenia. Rather, it has become a platform of shared ideas, visions and the exchange of good practice.

This can be observed in the very environment where the Forum takes place. Bled, with its fairy-tale like scenery, magnificent castle and lush forests symbolises the beauty of Slovenia's nature – it is a country that respects nature and considers it a part of its identity.

Slovenia is not only the geographical beating heart of Europe. It is also a culturally rich country merging various traditions, languages, and artistic expressions. Its diversity encompassing all fields impresses every visitor. Open, kind and hospitable people contribute to the Forum's success as well.

The Bled Strategic Forum is more than a political and strategic event – it is the embodiment of Slovenia in all its magnitude. Time and again the Forum has showcased a vision – an invitation to the world: let us build an active, authentic, peaceful and green future together.