Treasury on appointment of Tshepiso Moahloli as Director General of New Development Bank, Africa Regional Centre

Tshepiso Moahloli has been appointed as the New Development Bank (NDB) Africa Regional Centre (ARC) Director-General following an international competitive recruitment process. The appointment is effective from 20 June 2025. Ms. Moahloli’s role will entail managing the Bank’s African regional operations and leading the Bank’s African efforts in project origination, preparation, implementation supervision and serve as a primary interface between the NDB and key project stakeholders.

The NDB, celebrating 10 years of operations this year, has to date approved fifteen projects in South Africa totaling US$7.3 billion. These projects focus on addressing crucial infrastructure needs in sectors such as water, energy, transport and logistics networks.

Ms. Moahloli is a former National Treasury Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Asset and Liability Management and has amassed more than a decade of experience in the National Treasury providing operational and strategic leadership in Debt Management, Risk Management and Stakeholder Relations.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Moahloli provided consulting services on various projects related to public debt, climate financing and broad infrastructure development. Ms. Moahloli provided strategic expertise at the newly formed Oman Debt Management Office. In partnership with the World Bank, she has also provided consulting support for the NDB in mapping out requisite reforms in infrastructure delivery for the National Treasury.

Ms. Moahloli has a Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the University of Cape Town, and a Master of Commerce Economic Science (with Distinction) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse, who is also South Africa’s representative on the NDB Board of Directors, wishes Ms. Moahloli well in her new role as she leads the expansion of the NDB Project Portfolio in South Africa and the broader African region for greater development impact.

