Minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulates Orbit College on historic promotion to Betway Premiership

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, congratulates Orbit College Football Club on their historic promotion to the Betway Premiership following their 1–0 victory over Cape Town City FC at Olympia Stadium in Rustenburg on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

This outstanding achievement by Orbit College marks a significant milestone not only in South African football but in the landscape of higher education, particularly within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. As a public TVET college, Orbit College’s success highlights the immense potential and holistic development within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

In light of this historic feat, the Minister reiterates the department's strong encouragement for all students to actively participate in the College Sport Arts and Culture South Africa (CoSACSA) games. CoSACSA is a vital initiative coordinating and developing sports, arts, and culture within the TVET sector. It provides an essential platform for students to showcase their diverse talents and grow personally and professionally.

The Minister emphasised that the CoSACSA games serve as a crucial stepping stone, offering invaluable opportunities for talented students to be identified by scouts and potentially transition into professional leagues within South Africa and internationally. By investing in and nurturing these talents, the department contributes to students' individual success and enrichment of the broader South African sporting landscape.

Orbit College’s rise to the Premiership is not just a football victory but a victory for higher education transformation and the TVET sector, which continues to defy outdated perceptions and assert its rightful place in shaping the country’s future.

The Minister commends the players, coaching team, college leadership, and the broader Orbit College community for their discipline, teamwork and resilience throughout the season.

