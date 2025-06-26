Eastern Cape Provincial Government provides update on disaster management and relief efforts, 26 Jun

The Eastern Cape provincial government will on Thursday, 26 June 2025, hold a media briefing in Mthatha to provide further updates on disaster management and relief efforts. The provincial government can confirm that the number of recoveries now stands at 101.

Efforts by search and recovery teams are ongoing as the province continues to respond to the disaster and assist affected communities. The confirmed recoveries have been recorded across several districts, with OR Tambo reporting the highest number at 77, followed by Amathole with 10 recoveries, Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani each with 5, while Joe Gqabi and Sarah Baartman districts reported 2 recoveries each.

The gender breakdown shows that 49 are men and 52 are women. In terms of age, 63 of the recovered individuals are adults, while 38 are children.

To date, 94 bodies have been identified and collected by families, while 7 remain unidentified. The process of identification is now complex, with some bodies in a state of decomposition and as such DNA testing may be required in certain cases, which could lengthen the identification process.

The provincial government acknowledges the tireless work of all search, recovery, and support teams and extends appreciation to communities and families for their patience and resilience during this time of immense tragedy.

The provincial government extends deepest condolences to all the families of the bereaved.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Venue: Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, CEO Boardroom, Level 1, Mthatha

Date: Thursday, 26 June 2025

Time: 11h00

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

Thabisa Molose

Cell: 082 798 8220

E-mail: Thabisa.Molose@ecotp.gov.za

