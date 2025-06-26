Social development on illegal treatment during World Drug Abuse commemoration

As South Africa joins the global community in marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) in Standerton today, 26 June, the Department of Social Development (DSD) is cautioning South Africans against the use of illegal and unregistered treatment centres that are putting the lives of vulnerable people at serious risk.

This year’s national commemoration is being held in Standerton, Lekwa Local Municipality, Mpumalanga.

Standerton in Lekwa Municipality, Gert Sibande District, Mpumalanga has been chosen for the commemoration of IDADAIT 2025.

It is located on the borders of Mozambique and the Eswatini Kingdom, and within close proximity of major national and regional roads, including the N4, N11, N12, N17 and the R40, making the area a major conduit for the manufacture of drugs and their illicit trafficking.

During April 2025, the Hawks, working with crime intelligence and advanced K9 units, successfully arrested six suspects and recovered substances and machinery used in the manufacture of these illicit substances, worth R20 million on a farm in Standerton.

This was followed in May by the discovery of an underground drug laboratory used in the manufacture of drugs on Rooikopen farm in Standerton, which is testament to the fact that the area is a high-risk area for the manufacture, distribution, and trafficking of illicit substances.

The department’s efforts are guided by the pillars of the National Drug Master Plan, which focus on reducing demand, limiting supply, and mitigating harm. Interventions place strong emphasis on prevention and treatment, aiming to support individuals and communities affected by substance use disorders.

According to recent data from the South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (SACENDU), alcohol and cannabis remain the most commonly used substances across provinces. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has also flagged South Africa as a key regional hub for illicit drug trafficking, underlining the need for urgent and coordinated action.

To date, the department has identified 103 illegal treatment centres operating across the country — the majority in Gauteng Province.

These centres often operate without qualified staff, proper infrastructure, or government registration, and many are found guilty of human rights violations, including neglect, physical abuse, and the unsafe administration of medication.

Illegal centres typically lack professional staff, adequate infrastructure, medical supervision, or structured programmes. Many operate under unsafe and unhygienic conditions, compromising both physical and mental health of those in their care.

By contrast, registered treatment centres are authorised by law and meet the minimum norms and standards set out in the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act (No. 70 of 2008). They provide structured, evidence-based care led by qualified multidisciplinary teams, ensure safe medical detoxification, offer nutritionally approved meals, and adhere to fire safety, environmental health, and zoning regulations.

South Africa has approximately 300 legally registered treatment centres, including 12 government-run public facilities across all nine provinces.

What to look for in a legal treatment centre:

Registered under Act 70 of 2008, with the registration certificate visibly displayed

Offers structured, evidence-based programmes, medical and psychiatric services, proper accommodation, and a dietitian-approved nutritional plan

Families can verify registration via the nearest DSD provincial office or the DSD website

How to identify an illegal centre:

No clear daily programme or qualified staff

Patients may be chained, isolated, or subjected to forced labour

Unsafe, overcrowded, or unhygienic living conditions

Medication administered without medical oversight

No proper zoning, fire, or environmental health clearance

How to register a treatment centre:

To legally operate a rehabilitation facility in South Africa, one must:

Apply to DSD using prescribed forms

Comply with all minimum norms and standards

Get approvals for building plans, zoning, fire safety, and environmental health

Undergo health and nursing assessments for detox services

Submit required documentation on medical policies, nutrition, and programming

How to report an illegal facility:

If you suspect that a centre is operating illegally or abusing patients:

So far, the department has successfully closed 16 illegal centres, working closely with law enforcement and provincial partners.

However, many operators relocate and reopen elsewhere — making community vigilance essential to stopping the cycle of exploitation.

DSD encourages individuals struggling with substance use disorders to seek help from registered, reputable facilities.

The department is committed to overseeing this process and improving the quality of treatment services in South Africa.

To get the full list of registered and illegal centres, visit www.dsd.gov.za and all the DSD social media pages.

