ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 27-30) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – One freeway closure is scheduled for improvement work in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 27-30), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Other limited restrictions, including intersection or street closures, are also planned. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed at Arizona Avenue (SR 87) in Chandler from 11:30 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (June 29) for bridge work as part of freeway widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads also closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavier traffic at Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue. Detours: Westbound Loop 202 traffic will be able to detour along the off- and on-ramps at Arizona Avenue. However, drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Germann or Pecos roads to Alma School Road (to re-enter Loop 202). Note: The eastbound Loop 202 HOV lane also will be closed at times between Alma School Road and Arizona Avenue.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard narrowed to one lane in both directions between Hayden Road and 90th Street from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 28) for paving as part of Loop 101 widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed overnight in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 30) for bridge work. Detour: Traffic can detour via freeway’s frontage roads. Note: Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive also closed overnight.
- US 60 (Grand Avenue) intersection with 75th Avenue in Peoria closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (June 28) for traffic-signal work. The Olive Avenue overpass will be open. Detours: Consider using 71st or 83rd avenues for north-south travel and Peoria or Northern avenues for east-west travel.
- Westbound US 60 (Grand Avenue) narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Deer Valley Road in the Surprise area from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (June 29) for pavement improvement work. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.