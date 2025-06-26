ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 27-30) - Phoenix Area

Westbound Loop 202

(Santan Freeway)

closed at Arizona Avenue

(SR 87) in Chandler

from 11:30 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday

(June 29) for bridge work as part of freeway widening project.

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads also closed

. Allow extra travel time and expect heavier traffic at Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue.

Detours

: Westbound Loop 202 traffic will be able to detour along the off- and on-ramps at Arizona Avenue. However, drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Germann or Pecos roads to Alma School Road (to re-enter Loop 202).

Note