MDC offers guidance as Canada geese nest, raise young

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — As warmer weather returns to Missouri, residents are more likely to encounter Canada geese in neighborhoods, parks, and near bodies of water. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds the public that while these birds are a familiar part of the landscape, human-goose conflicts can increase during nesting and gosling-rearing seasons if not managed carefully.

Canada geese often nest in areas with open water and mowed lawns, including urban parks, subdivisions, golf courses, and business campuses. During nesting and brood-rearing seasons, geese may act aggressively to defend their nests or young, sometimes resulting in confrontational signals when encountering people.

“Canada geese are protective parents, and it’s not uncommon for them to hiss, flap their wings, or charge to protect their nest or young,” said MDC Wildlife Management Coordinator Alan Leary. “By taking simple precautions, we can reduce conflicts and safely share space with these native birds.”

Tips to Avoid Human-Goose Conflicts

MDC recommends the following practices to help prevent problems with geese:

Do not feed geese. Feeding geese causes them to lose their natural fear of humans and encourages them to congregate in unnatural numbers, which can lead to aggressive behavior and messy conditions.

Keep a safe distance. If you see a nesting goose or a pair with goslings, give them plenty of space. Walk around the area calmly and avoid sudden movements.

Use deterrents, early in the season. If geese are frequenting private property, visual deterrents like reflective tape, motion-activated sprinklers, or decoys (such as coyotes or alligators) can help discourage them from settling in.

Modify landscaping. Geese prefer areas with open sightlines and easy access to water. Planting taller vegetation along shorelines or reducing large, mowed lawn areas can make the habitat less attractive.

Control nesting early. Property owners noticing nesting activity in undesirable areas can contact your regional wildlife damage biologist for information about legal and humane nest control methods.

Legal Protections and What You Should Know

Canada geese are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. MDC advises residents to consult with the department before taking any actions beyond basic deterrence.

“We understand that geese can sometimes become a nuisance, but the goal is coexistence,” said Leary. “We can all take steps to reduce conflict while respecting wildlife and their role in our ecosystems.”

For more information on living with wildlife, visit mdc.mo.gov or contact your local MDC office.