Concierge Auctions Earns Six Telly Awards, Honoring Excellence in Videography and Real Estate Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction house in the world, has once again been recognized by The Telly Awards for its creative brilliance in videography and real estate marketing, earning six awards this year across multiple categories. Other winners include additional leading industry names such as Pixar, NASA, Hearst Media, ESPN, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Concierge Auctions’ award-winning entries span from innovative social campaigns to beautifully shot property films that elevate the experience of luxury real estate and showcase the creativity, craftsmanship, and storytelling that define the Concierge Auctions brand—bringing luxury properties to life in visually compelling ways while elevating the marketing of real estate to new heights.

The firm earned one Silver and five Bronze Telly Awards for its visual storytelling and production quality, including recognition in videography, editing, and corporate image.

“Visual storytelling is central to how we connect buyers with the properties and lifestyles they dream about,” said Lily Smith, Director of Visual Media of Concierge Auctions. “These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to producing world-class visuals that bring each property to life, the world over.”

Concierge Auctions’ 2025 Telly Awards include:

2025 Silver Telly Award – The Kaizen Home, Malibu, CA - Winning Category: Craft-Videography & Cinematography. Listing Partners: Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of Christie's International Real Estate and Rayni Williams, Branden Williams, and Anthony Barsocchini of The Beverly Hills Estates.

2025 Bronze Telly Award – Casa en Maui Social Series, Keawakapu, Maui - Category: Campaign: Corporate Image (Non-Broadcast). Listing Partners: Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life.

2025 Bronze Telly Award – 306 Longwoods Lane, Houston, TX - Category: Craft – Editing. Listing Partner: Jay Monroe of Sotheby's International Realty.

2025 Bronze Telly Award – 3000 Mount Veeder Road, Napa, CA - Category: General – Real Estate (Online Commercials). Listing Partners: Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of Sotheby's International Realty.

2025 Bronze Telly Award – 795 Hollyhock Street, Park City, UT - Category: General – Real Estate (Online Commercials). Listing Partner: Michael Diamond of Coldwell Banker.

2025 Bronze Telly Award – 144 Point Lane | Saint Simons, Near Sea Island, GA - Category: General – Real Estate (Online Commercials). Listing Partner: Betsy Akers of Sotheby's International Realty. Architecture by Robert A.M. Stern Architects.

“Our films not only showcase homes but reflect the lifestyles and aspirations of high-net-worth buyers around the world,” stated Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “This recognition highlights our continued innovation in marketing luxury real estate and our dedication to excellence.”

Concierge Auctions continues to lead the industry with its one-of-a-kind cinematic approach to luxury property promotion. Upcoming auctions span premier destinations across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, Europe and more.

Now in its 46th year, the Telly Awards celebrate excellence in video and television across all screens. With more than 13,000 entries globally from six continents and all 50 U.S. states from top video and television content producers, winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council.

To learn more or to inquire about selling or buying through Concierge Auctions, visit conciergeauctions.com or call 212.202.2940.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners may be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 60 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

