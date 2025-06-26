WellBody to Host Free, Live Q&A Webinar on the Science and Success of Pain Reprocessing Therapy
Join a deep dive into how Pain Reprocessing Therapy helps your brain unlearn chronic pain—and what to expect at every step of your treatment journey.
What to Expect:
Scope of PRT: Discover the range of chronic pain conditions PRT addresses, from back pain and migraines to fibromyalgia.
Treatment Journey: Walk through the full PRT process—from initial assessment to skill-building and long-term pain relief.
Clinical Evidence & History: Review landmark studies showing 98% participant improvement with PRT, with 66% becoming pain-free or nearly so.
Live Q&A: Submit questions in advance and hear live answers from WellBody co-founders Daniella Deutsch and Paulina Soble.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT
Format: Live webinar
Cost: Free (registration required)
Register here
"We built this session to be more than a lecture—it’s an interactive chance to answer your pressing questions about what PRT treatment looks like, who it helps, and how WellBody supports patients at every step.” said Paulina Soble, Co-Founder of WellBody and Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center. “Whether you’re living with persistent pain or a provider exploring PRT for your practice, you’ll leave with a clear roadmap for your next steps.”
About WellBody:
WellBody specializes in neuroplastic pain treatment, offering individual and group Pain Reprocessing Therapy programs designed to help patients break free from chronic pain at its source: the brain’s threat-detection system. Backed by peer-reviewed research and delivered by a multidisciplinary team, WellBody empowers patients to “unlearn” pain and reclaim an active life.
Paulina Soble, LCSW
Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center
info@painreprocessingtherapy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.