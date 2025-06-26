Submit Release
WellBody to Host Free, Live Q&A Webinar on the Science and Success of Pain Reprocessing Therapy

WellBody Psychotherapy: Offering Personalized, 1-on-1 Pain Reprocessing Therapy for Chronic Pain Relief

Join a deep dive into how Pain Reprocessing Therapy helps your brain unlearn chronic pain—and what to expect at every step of your treatment journey.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center and WellBody Psychotherapy, leaders in neuroplastic pain treatment, are excited to announce a free live webinar on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. This educational event will not only clarify Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT)—a scientifically validated approach that helps individuals retrain their brains to stop generating pain when there is no physical injury—but will also offer a detailed look at how WellBody guides patients through each phase of intake, therapy, and sustained recovery.

What to Expect:

Scope of PRT: Discover the range of chronic pain conditions PRT addresses, from back pain and migraines to fibromyalgia.

Treatment Journey: Walk through the full PRT process—from initial assessment to skill-building and long-term pain relief.

Clinical Evidence & History: Review landmark studies showing 98% participant improvement with PRT, with 66% becoming pain-free or nearly so.

Live Q&A: Submit questions in advance and hear live answers from WellBody co-founders Daniella Deutsch and Paulina Soble.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Format: Live webinar

Cost: Free (registration required)

"We built this session to be more than a lecture—it’s an interactive chance to answer your pressing questions about what PRT treatment looks like, who it helps, and how WellBody supports patients at every step.” said Paulina Soble, Co-Founder of WellBody and Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center. “Whether you’re living with persistent pain or a provider exploring PRT for your practice, you’ll leave with a clear roadmap for your next steps.”

About WellBody:
WellBody specializes in neuroplastic pain treatment, offering individual and group Pain Reprocessing Therapy programs designed to help patients break free from chronic pain at its source: the brain’s threat-detection system. Backed by peer-reviewed research and delivered by a multidisciplinary team, WellBody empowers patients to “unlearn” pain and reclaim an active life.

Paulina Soble, LCSW
Pain Reprocessing Therapy Center
info@painreprocessingtherapy.com
