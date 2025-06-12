WellBody Psychotherapy Expands Team of Pain Specialists After Matching Nearly 400 Patients in Six Months

WellBody Psychotherapy: Offering Personalized, 1-on-1 Pain Reprocessing Therapy for Chronic Pain Relief

New therapists enable patient–provider matches in under 48 hours, speeding access to neuroscience-backed mind-body chronic pain care worldwide.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a healthcare landscape where patients with chronic pain often wait weeks or months to find effective care, WellBody Psychotherapy is doing things differently — and it's working. The brain-based chronic pain therapy center announced the addition of several new mind-body therapists to its team after connecting nearly 400 patients with specialized care in the first six months alone.By expanding its network of practitioners trained in Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) and other integrative approaches, WellBody is accelerating access to effective treatment. Patients are matched with a provider in under 48 hours, offering a fast path to pain relief that emphasizes neuroscience-backed care over prescriptions or procedures."The gravity of the pain epidemic is shocking. Over 20% of US adults experience chronic pain, and many patients come to us after trying numerous other costly, risky, and ultimately ineffective treatments. Because most chronic pain results from the misinterpretation and misfiring of neural circuits, and not from physical problems in the body, we need to ensure patients are receiving the right intervention that targets the root of their symptoms: the brain,” said Paulina Soble, LCSW, co-founder of WellBody Psychotherapy.A New Model for Pain RecoveryWellBody combines psychotherapy, neuroscience, and somatic-based care to address the brain’s role in chronic pain. This holistic model is especially relevant for conditions like fibromyalgia, back and neck pain, migraine, pelvic pain, and other diagnoses where traditional medical solutions fall short.With a surge in demand, WellBody has added new clinicians to reduce wait times and improve availability for virtual, worldwide care. Each provider specializes in chronic pain and is trained in evidence-based, mind-body recovery therapies including PRT, Emotional Awareness and Expression Therapy (EAET), cognitive and behavioral techniques, and trauma-informed care.Fast Referrals. Real Results.WellBody’s process is simple — patients fill out a brief intake form, and the team matches them with a therapist or coach who fits their needs within 48 hours. Sessions are held virtually, providing convenient access from anywhere.The results speak for themselves:* Nearly 400 patients matched since launch* Appointments scheduled in under 2 days* High satisfaction and symptom reduction reported after just a few sessions“Thank you! I really got a lot out of our sessions. I'm pain free and have a hard time believing it!!”"I am really grateful to find my coach and know that we are making progress!"For Patients, Providers, and the PressThis isn’t just a service — it’s a solution. WellBody is calling on healthcare providers, therapists, and journalists to help spread the word. If you know someone living with chronic pain, or treat them, sharing Pain Reprocessing Therapy could make all the difference.To refer a patient or book a free consult, visit: getwellbody.com About WellBodyWellBody is a modern pain recovery practice specializing in brain-based techniques for chronic symptoms. Grounded in neuroscience and compassion, WellBody offers virtual therapy and coaching worldwide through a growing team of PRT and mind-body therapists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.