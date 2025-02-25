Virtual Healing Workshop Offers Hope and Relief for Chronic Pain Sufferers

Breakthrough Pain Reprocessing Therapy Workshop Helps Chronic Pain Sufferers Retrain Their Brains for Relief

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic pain affects ~1.2 billion people worldwide, and for many, traditional treatments offer little relief. However, a growing body of research shows that most chronic pain is neuroplastic – stemming from the misfiring of pain circuits and learned neural pathways in the brain – rather than from structural damage and is, therefore, reversible. Evidence-based pain recovery therapies like Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT) not only reduce but can eliminate chronic pain. That’s why the upcoming Pain Reprocessing Therapy Healing Workshop is a game-changer for those seeking lasting relief [ Read more about the science behind PRT here. Running from March 5 to April 23, 2025, this eight-week virtual workshop offers participants a chance to rewire their brains and break free from the pain-fear cycle using clinically proven techniques. Developed from groundbreaking neuroscience research, PRT helps patients struggling with chronic pain, fibromyalgia, tension headaches, fatigue, and other chronic symptoms by retraining their nervous system to interpret bodily signals correctly.“After about the fourth session, I started to realize my pain was quietly disappearing. I’ve gone from living with pain at a constant 6 to now being around 2 to 3. I’ll take those results any day!” - shared a past participant.How the Workshop WorksThis PRT Healing Workshop teaches participants evidence-based techniques to unlearn chronic pain and regain control over their lives. Throughout eight, 90-minute interactive sessions, participants will:- Learn why chronic pain persists and how to interrupt pain signals.- Identify pain-related fear patterns and break the pain-fear cycle.- Practice PRT exercises to retrain the brain and develop new neural pathways.- Build a personalized pain-reduction plan for long-term recovery.Guided by expert PRT coaches, participants will connect with a small, supportive peer group in a safe and understanding environment.Who Should Attend?This workshop is ideal for anyone struggling with chronic pain, including those with neuropathy, back pain, migraines or other vestibular issues, irritable bowel syndrome, and more. If you are a physician, physical therapist, or mental health professional, this is a fantastic resource for your patients to assist them in finding pain relief.Cost: $525 for the complete programFormat: Virtual sessions via ZoomDates: Wednesdays, March 5 – April 23, 2025 (10:00 – 11:30 AM PT)

