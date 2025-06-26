MPD Seeking Suspect in a Southeast Felony Threats
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a felony threats offense in Southeast.
On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the suspect was stopped by a Special Police Officer for taking property inside an establishment in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The suspect then verbally threatened the Special Police Officer and a second victim before fleeing the scene.
The suspect was captured by nearby a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25091527
###
