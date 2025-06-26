ZupaNova Holiday ZupaNova Heart Full of Hope

New Single "Holiday" by ZupaNova featuring Young Retro Set for Worldwide Release in July 2025 Through Tazmania Records

It was a privilege to collaborate with this gifted ensemble of music artists, whose contributions not only provided exceptional entertainment, but also elevated awareness for an important cause” — Nicole Mendez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Holiday" by ZupaNova featuring Young Retro is the theme song for the upcoming film A Heart Full of Hope, scheduled for release in November 2025. The track was produced by Davy Brown and written collaboratively by Roycel Cooks, Davy Brown, Young Retro, and Iakopo.Official music video A Heart Full of Hope is a heartwarming holiday film produced by Nicole Mendez of the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation and co-produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis.Both the song's lyrics and the feature film aim to raise awareness about kidney disease, transplantation, and living donation within African American, Latino, and Native American communities."It was a privilege to collaborate with such a gifted ensemble of musical artists, whose contributions not only provided exceptional entertainment for audiences, but also effectively elevated awareness for this important cause," says Nicole Mendez.MNITF will hold its annual star-studded holiday gala fundraiser on November 2nd in Beverly Hills, California.For more information about the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation go to: http://mnitf.org Roycel Cooks, known professionally as Rawcel, is a Los Angeles-based artist, songwriter, producer, actor, and President of ZupaLove International 501(c)(3). As co-founder of the international duo ZupaNova, He has built a dynamic career in music, performance, and mentorship. A longtime collaborator with the Black Eyed Peas—where he contributed as a producer, songwriter, and touring member—Rawcel also introduced Fergie to the group. His credits span work with industry icons like Ray J, Randy Jackson, Macy Gray, David Foster, and Sevyn Streeter. ZupaNova gained international acclaim with tours across the U.S., Asia, and two Mediabase Top 40 hits: “Pop Pop” and “ZupaHot.” His contributions to music and community outreach have earned honors from the State of California Senate, NAACP, and more. He now expands into acting with a lead role in the upcoming film A Heart Full of Hope (2025), alongside ZupaNova’s new single “Holiday,” releasing this Independence Day on Tazmania Records.Davy Brown is a Southern California native and multi-genre producer, recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, and audio engineer whose boundary-pushing sound has earned him acclaim across the music industry. Raised in a musically gifted family, Davy was inspired early on by his father, a Latin jazz vocalist, and his older brother, a multi-instrumentalist and DJ. By mastering piano, drums, bass, guitar, and various wind and brass instruments, Davy developed a unique ability to blend genres—ranging from hip-hop to EDM, pop, and jazz. His production skills and musical versatility led to collaborations with top talent, eventually forming the dynamic duo ZupaNova alongside Rawcel. Together, they crafted a genre-bending sound that earned two back-to-back Top 40 hits in the U.S. and a Top 10 single in South America. Their innovative music has taken them on multiple world tours, winning fans across continents. Davy continues to lead with creative vision and technical mastery, cementing his reputation as a genre-blending trailblazer in today’s global music scene."Holiday" Produced by Davy Brown Written by Roycel Cooks, Davy Brown, Young Retro, and Iakopo.

