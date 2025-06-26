Davis Defense Group, Inc. expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Davis Defense Group, Inc. (DDG), a defense contracting company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $100,000 investment will support 30 new jobs.

Founded in 2002, DDG is a family-owned company providing cutting-edge mission solutions that serve programs critical to national security. The company’s North Charleston office currently supports the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic and the U.S. Marine Corps.

DDG is expanding into a larger office space, located at 2456 Remount Road in North Charleston, to support future growth and contracts.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the DDG team should visit the company’s careers page.

“Davis Defense Group, Inc. is pleased to grow our presence in Charleston with the opening of our new, expanded office space. Our team has proudly supported NIWC-LANT and the Marine Corps in Charleston for over five years, and this new facility reflects our commitment to the region’s growing defense sector. With an excellent reputation for world-class service in command, control, communications, computers, cyber-defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems support, DDG has formed long-lasting partnerships with our customers, teammates and employees. We are excited to create new connections as we continue to expand our footprint in Charleston County.” -Davis Defense Group, Inc. CEO Kristi Wilder

“Today’s announcement by Davis Defense Group, Inc. strongly reflects the company’s confidence in South Carolina and our talented workforce. We celebrate DDG’s partnership and commitment to creating new jobs in the Charleston County community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Davis Defense Group, Inc.’s decision to expand in South Carolina and further invest in our people is reason to celebrate. We proudly support DDG’s growth in the Lowcountry and congratulate the company on this expansion which will allow it to continue to support the defense industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"This investment and the creation of 30 new jobs are invaluable contributions to our community's economic success and further strengthen the Charleston region's role in safeguarding our nation.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

