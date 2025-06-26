A Mother’s Tribute: From the Farm to the Frontline – Eric’s Story

A Heartfelt Memoir of a Son’s Journey from Small-Town Farm Life to Courageous Service in the U.S. Army

CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the Farm to the Frontline – Eric’s Story by Judith Toth Bigham is a profound and tender memoir chronicling the life of her son, Eric—from his rural upbringing to his enlistment in the U.S. Army. Framed through the eyes of a devoted mother and veteran herself, the book captures not only the timeline of a young man’s journey to manhood but also the emotional weight that families carry when their children answer the call of duty.

The story begins on a humble farm in Nova, Ohio, where Eric’s childhood was grounded in nature, tradition, and family values. It then follows his path into adulthood and ultimately to his courageous step into military service in 2002. The memoir highlights Eric’s sense of responsibility, faith, and integrity—values that were nurtured at home and refined through discipline and service.

Judith Toth Bigham brings a unique and authentic voice to the narrative. As a veteran of the 14th Army Band (WAC)—the only all-women band in the U.S. Armed Forces—Judith understands the strength, courage, and sacrifice required of those who serve. She later became one of only two women in the 313th Army Reserve Band. Her military experience, combined with her life as a mother, farmer, and veterinary assistant, lends the book a rare emotional and historical depth.

"Wrote the book as a tribute to my son," Judith shares. “But I also wrote it for every parent who has ever watched their child walk a path of duty, knowing the risks, but also the honor.” The memoir is more than a story of one boy—it is a universal message of love, faith, and respect. It shows how family bonds, though tested by time and tragedy, can grow stronger through shared values and enduring hope.

The book’s central message resonates deeply with today’s readers: Love, Faith, and Respect bind us together despite the time, trials, and tragedies that could separate us… if we let them.

Judith is also the author of The Whippet Who Wept – Yoda’s Story and The Lamb That Lived – Moxie’s Story, both of which showcase her ability to tell emotionally rich stories with compassion and clarity.

Global Book Network - Judith Toth Bigham, author of From The Farm To The Frontline

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.