SUMiT, Dave East & Millyz Go Bar-for-Bar in East Coast Cypher on 'Super Nice'

Dave East (left), SUMiT (center), Millyz (right) - Super Nice SUMiT ft. Dave East and Millyz - "Super Nice" Album Art

"Get the best rappers and cue the mics;" SUMiT, Dave East, and Millyz bring raw East Coast energy and sharp bars on “Super Nice,” out now on all platforms.

This is what happens when you get 3 of the best MCs on the East Coast and put them on the same track - instant classic!” — SUMiT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Super Nice feat. Dave East and Millyz" is an unfiltered lyrical cypher built for fans of real rap: sharp bars, raw delivery, and heavyweight wordplay over a hard-hitting beat produced by Boger. The project was Executive produced by Danny DiRoberto, released under SUMiT // DNT Entertainment , and distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.Blending streetwise grit with elite penmanship, "Super Nice" is a masterclass in modern East Coast hip-hop. The production opens with dramatic flair, orchestral layers, and thunderous drums, instantly setting a tone of urgency and authority. The sonic weight of the record gives each verse room to punch through with impact.SUMiT, known for his punchline precision and elevated flow, leads the charge with a verse that blends old-school technique with a sharp contemporary cadence. His performance is confident and calculated, a lyrical tactician in full command. Dave East and Millyz follow with equally blistering verses, showcasing the chemistry and bold spirit that defines true hip-hop."This is what happens when you get 3 of the best MCs on the East Coast and put them on the same track - instant classic!" - SUMiT"Super Nice" draws directly from the lineage of classic East Coast rap battles, MCs in a cypher, trading bars with no filler. It's this stripped-down, no-gimmick approach that makes the track feel both timeless and fresh. It captures the hustle, struggle, and confidence of the streets, all tied together by a relentless energy and the repeated refrain, 'I'm just being polite, baby, we super nice.'For fans of lyric-driven hip-hop, "Super Nice" is more than just a single - it's a moment.Supporting the audio is a music video Directed by Dom Bruno and Ripe Tangerines, which premiered on SUMiT's official artist YouTube channel on June 26th. Watch it now.Track Details:Song: Super Nice feat. Dave East and MillyzListen Now: "Super Nice"UPC: 199350923678ISRC: QMBZ92533590Release Date:Label: SUMiT // DNT EntertainmentCredits:Artists: SUMiT, Dave East, MillyzExecutive Produced By: Danny DiRobertoBeat produced By: BogerMixed & Mastered By: Samuel RosarioVideo Production Co: RipeTanjerinesVideo Directed By: Dom BrunoLabel: SUMiT // DNT EntertainmentDistributor: The OrchardMORE ABOUT SUMiT:SUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," he has released over 60 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. In 2025 SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence, Dave East at Big Night Live, and showcased at SXSW. He will support Millyz's Blanco 7 Tour in the summer of 2025.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.SUMiT's Links:Subscribe: @SUMiTMusicOfficialChannelWebsite: https://sumitmusic.com/ Follow on Instagram: @sumitmusicofficialListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg Follow on Bands in Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit?came_from=257&utm_medium=web&utm_source=home&utm_campaign=search_bar Learn More: https://linktr.ee/sumitmusic Millyz Links:Subscribe: @MillyzWebsite: https://millyz.com/ Follow on Instagram: @millyzListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7dDYME7Y3GoEQotd8gUvQg Dave East Links:Subscribe: ‪@DaveEast‬Follow on Instagram: @daveeastListen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7e10J… For additional info or to request an interview, please contact @dntentertainment.

SUMiT ft. Millyz & Dave East - Super Nice (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.