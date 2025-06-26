Equilibrium Mental Health Services Enhances Patient Access with New Psychiatric Provider and Digital Platform

Equilibrium Mental Health Services was founded to enhance access and quality of mental health care. Meet Dr. Robert Morales, Founder of Equilibrium MHS, dedicated to providing evidence-based mental health care to our South Florida community. Meet Dr. Julie Velazquez, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, our adolescent and young adult specialist with expertise in women's mental health, now serving patients at Equilibrium MHS. Meet Dr. Jonathan Rojas, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with 8 years of experience specializing in evidence-based practices and personalized care at Equilibrium MHS. Meet Brenda Rivas, double board-certified nurse practitioner specializing in family and psychiatric-mental health care, with 4 years of dedicated experience in adult psychiatry, now joining Equilibrium MHS.

Practice growth reflects rising demand for personalized, evidence-based mental health care in South Florida

We're seeing unprecedented demand from professionals who need more than cookie-cutter solutions. Adding Brenda Rivas lets us maintain personalized care while serving more who deserve to thrive.” — Dr. Robert Morales, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equilibrium Mental Health Services, a leading mental health practice specializing in personalized psychiatric care, announces significant expansion with the addition of psychiatric provider Brenda Rivas, MSN, FNP-C, PMHNP-C and the launch of an enhanced website platform. The growth comes as demand for comprehensive mental health services continues to surge among professionals and families throughout Miami-Dade County.Meeting Growing Mental Health DemandThe expansion addresses the critical need for accessible, high-quality mental health care in South Florida. According to recent data, one in five adults experiences mental health challenges annually, with professionals aged 30-50 representing a particularly underserved population seeking specialized care for anxiety, depression , ADHD, and work-related stress."We're seeing unprecedented demand from high-achieving professionals who need more than cookie-cutter solutions," said Dr. Robert Morales, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, Founder of Equilibrium Mental Health Services. "Adding Brenda Rivas to our team allows us to maintain our commitment to personalized care while serving more individuals who deserve to thrive, not just survive."The most common conditions treated by Equilibrium Mental Health Services are:- Depression- ADHD- PTSD- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder- Bipolar Disorder- Panic Attacks- Sleep DisordersComprehensive Team ApproachEquilibrium Mental Health Services's multidisciplinary team now includes four board-certified specialists:- Dr. Robert Morales, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC – Founder and clinical leader specializing in adult psychiatry and high-achieving professionals- Dr. Julie Velazquez, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC – Adolescent and young adult specialist with expertise in women's mental health- Dr. Jonathan Rojas, PhD, LMFT – Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist focusing on mood disorders and life transitions- Brenda Rivas, MSN, FNP-C, PMHNP-C – Adult psychiatric specialist with emergency nursing backgroundThe newest team member, Brenda Rivas, brings extensive clinical experience in emergency nursing and a deep appreciation for human resilience, expanding the practice's capacity to provide compassionate adult psychiatric care.Innovative Treatment ApproachEquilibrium Mental Health Services distinguishes itself through several cutting-edge services: Pharmacogenomic Testing : DNA-based testing to optimize medication selection and reduce trial-and-error approaches- Comprehensive 60-90 minute evaluations: Unlike rushed 15-minute appointments common elsewhere- Telehealth convenience: HIPAA-compliant virtual appointments for busy professionals and students- Holistic wellness focus: Addressing sleep, diet, exercise, and lifestyle factors alongside traditional treatment"Mental health isn't just about prescriptions, it's about empowering people to reclaim balance in their lives," explained Dr. Velazquez. "Our integrated model combines advanced psychiatric knowledge with genuine human connection."Enhanced Digital PlatformThe practice's new website platform streamlines access to care with features including:- Simplified online scheduling for both in-person and telehealth appointments- Educational resources about mental health conditions and treatment options- Secure patient communication portal- Insurance verification toolsAddressing Local Mental Health GapsThe expansion specifically targets underserved areas including Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, and Kendall, where access to specialized psychiatric care has been limited."Too many people are bounced between providers or dismissed without truly being heard," noted Brenda Rivas. "We're changing that by building real relationships and taking time to understand each patient's full picture."Evidence-Based, Personalized CareEquilibrium Mental Health Services treats a comprehensive range of conditions including anxiety disorders, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, PTSD, eating disorders, and substance use disorders. The practice serves adolescents, adults, and seniors with specialized programs for women's mental health, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and professionals experiencing burnout.The practice operates on a transparent, fee-for-service model and accepts most major commercial and marketplace insurance plans, with no hidden fees or surprise billing.About Equilibrium Mental Health ServicesFounded in 2023 by Dr. Robert Morales, Equilibrium Mental Health Services was created to address the impersonal, fragmented nature of modern mental health care. The practice's mission centers on redefining psychiatry by merging cutting-edge science with genuine human connection, helping patients achieve sustainable mental wellness through personalized, evidence-based treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.