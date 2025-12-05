Columbus Therapist Expands Mental Health Access Statewide; Releases Free Telehealth Guide for Mississippi Families

As students and families navigate the holiday season, healthy relationships and mental wellness matter more than ever. This new resource offers guidance for rural Mississippi communities, supported by Yeates Family Consulting’s virtual care services. Yeates Family Consulting provides family-centered care, offering therapy services that address the needs of children, adolescents, and adults under one roof with coordinated treatment plans. Edward Yeates, LPC, Founder and Owner of Yeates Family Consulting, brings over a decade of experience serving Mississippi families with compassionate, evidence-based mental health care.

New resource supports rural communities with accessible, faith-integrated care

People in rural Mississippi counties are finally getting the same level of care as those in urban areas. And they don’t have to choose between treatment and their responsibilities.” — Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCC, Founder and Owner

As Mississippians manage demanding schedules, long travel distances, and limited access to local providers, Licensed Professional Counselor Edward Yeates is helping families and individuals receive quality care from anywhere in the state. Yeates, founder of Yeates Family Consulting , has released a free " Telehealth Guide for Mississippi Families" designed to simplify care, eliminate barriers, and support rural and underserved communities with reliable, professional mental health services.The guide is available now at https://yeatesconsulting.com/mississippi-telehealth-guide/ "Life doesn't slow down for office hours," says Yeates, who has served Mississippi families for more than a decade. "Whether someone lives in Columbus, Greenwood, Greenfield, Cleveland, or any other rural community, they deserve consistent, high-quality mental health care. Telehealth ensures they can get the help they need without losing hours on the road.”Transforming Barriers Into Accessible CareMany Mississippi communities face shortages of mental health providers, especially outside metropolitan areas. Telehealth closes that gap by expanding access to therapy and medication management statewide while maintaining the same quality, security, and professional standards as in-person care.“Parents, students, and professionals tell us the same thing: convenience makes consistency possible,” Yeates says. “When care is accessible -- right from home -- people attend more often, stay engaged, and experience better outcomes.”Yeates also offers Christian-focused therapy for individuals and families seeking faith-integrated support. This approach combines evidence-based clinical methods with spiritual guidance, offering clients a deeply personalized and values-aligned path toward healing.Why Telehealth Matters for Rural MississippiRural communities like Greenwood, Greenville, Cleveland, Indianola, Yazoo City, and many others often lack local specialists. Telehealth bridges that gap by providing:- Accessibility: Professional care without long drives or transportation barriers- Privacy: Sessions from home or a private space, without public waiting rooms- Convenience: Flexible scheduling before work, during lunch, or after schoolTelehealth also improves health outcomes by:- Enabling more frequent check-ins and ongoing monitoring- Increasing early intervention opportunities- Enhancing patient engagement through digital tools- Offering consistent support for chronic mental health conditions- Reducing costs associated with travel, missed work, and delayed treatment“It’s not just about comfort -- it’s about health equity,” says Yeates. “People in rural Mississippi counties are finally getting the same level of care as those in urban areas. And they don’t have to choose between treatment and their responsibilities.”Five Signs Telehealth Can Help You or Your Family ThriveYeates encourages Mississippians to watch for these indications that telehealth may be a good fit:- Scheduling Stress: Difficulty finding appointments that fit work or family responsibilities- Travel Challenges: Long drives, limited transportation, or weather concerns- Need for Privacy: Preference for attending sessions privately at home or work- Desire for Consistency: Wanting regular care without missing appointments- Technology Comfort: Ability to participate through a phone, tablet, or computerEvidence-Based Support for Mississippi FamiliesThe guide highlights research showing that telehealth therapy and medication management are equally effective as in-person care, offering:- Comparable symptom improvement- Strong therapeutic relationships- Higher attendance rates- Greater comfort for clients in their own environment“Within a session or two, telehealth feels completely natural to most people,” Yeates explains. “And the results speak for themselves.”What the Free Guide IncludesThe guide gives Mississippi families a clear, accessible starting point for getting the support they need. It provides step-by-step guidance written in plain language -- making mental health care easier to understand, easier to begin, and easier to maintain. Inside, readers will find:- How telehealth works and why it is just as effective as in-person care- What to expect during the first appointment, from intake to follow-up- Medication management through secure e-prescribing, including how refills and monitoring work- Tips for creating a private, comfortable session space, even in busy households- Strategies for getting the most out of therapy, including preparation tips and progress tracking- Troubleshooting tools for common technology issues, designed to reduce frustration and keep sessions running smoothly- Crisis resources and statewide support information, ensuring every Mississippian knows where to turn in urgent momentsThis guide is part of Yeates Family Consulting’s ongoing commitment to offering free, practical mental health resources that support individuals and families across Mississippi. In addition to this new telehealth guide, Yeates recently released the Holiday Mental Wellness Guide ( https://yeatesconsulting.com/yeates-holiday-guide/ ), a widely used tool that helps families navigate seasonal stress with confidence and connection. Together, these resources reflect the practice’s mission: to make mental health care more accessible, more understandable, and more achievable for every Mississippian – regardless of location, schedule, or financial circumstances.Together these guides both emphasize Yeates key message: quality care should fit your life – not disrupt it.Serving All 82 CountiesYeates Family Consulting serves clients across all 82 Mississippi counties, from the Tennessee border to the Gulf Coast. Whether a client lives in a rural farming community, a small town, or a growing city, care is available with just a few clicks.“When care becomes accessible, people show up -- and they grow,” Yeates says. “That’s our mission. To help individuals and families thrive, no matter where they live.”Investing in Personal Wellness, StatewideYeates believes telehealth is transforming mental health access in Mississippi. For those facing anxiety, depression, relationship stress, trauma, or chronic emotional challenges, this model offers a straightforward path to healing.“The families who reach out for support are showing strength,” Yeates says. “They’re choosing wellness. And telehealth makes that choice possible for everyone -- from Columbus to Cleveland to every rural road in between.”About Yeates Family Consulting, LLCFounded in 2015, Yeates Family Consulting provides comprehensive mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and families throughout Mississippi. The practice specializes in telehealth therapy, family counseling, medication management, trauma-informed treatment, and Christian-focused therapy for those seeking faith-integrated care. Yeates Family Consulting is committed to helping Mississippians grow and thrive through accessible, professional mental health support.For more information or to download the free Telehealth Mental Health Guide, visit https://yeatesconsulting.com or call 662-570-1109.MEDIA AVAILABILITYEdward Yeates is available for interviews and expert commentary on telehealth expansion, rural mental health access, and family wellness. High-resolution photos and the Telehealth Mental Health Guide are available upon request.Contact:Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCCYeates Family Consulting, LLCEmail: info@yeatesconsulting.comWebsite: https://yeatesconsulting.com

