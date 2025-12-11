Diligence Care Plus Empowers Families to Thrive During the Holidays; Releases Free Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide

Diligence Care Plus offers accessible telehealth psychiatric services to help individuals and families manage mental health during the holiday season and year-round. Families can create joyful holiday memories by focusing on authentic connection and shared experiences rather than perfection, according to Diligence Care Plus experts. Maintaining family traditions and rituals helps everyone feel grounded and connected during the holiday season, supporting emotional well-being and mental health stability. Diligence Care Plus encourages families to embrace authenticity during holiday gatherings, prioritizing warmth and connection over flawless execution

SAN BERNADINO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the country navigate the holiday season, mental health experts at Diligence Care Plus are helping them transform seasonal stress into opportunities for deeper connection and meaningful moments together.Diligence Care Plus, a leading provider of personalized psychiatric care and integrated mental health services, has developed a comprehensive "Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide" to help families currently navigating the season with practical, evidence-based tools for maintaining mental health, managing stress, and fostering meaningful connections. The free resource is now available at diligencecare.com/holiday-guide."The holidays are an incredible opportunity for families to strengthen their bonds and create lasting positive memories," explains Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC. "With the right strategies, realistic expectations, and professional support when needed, families can truly enjoy this special time together while prioritizing their mental health and well-being."Turning Holiday Challenges Into Wellness OpportunitiesDiligence Care Plus has observed increased requests for mental health support during the holiday season -- a natural response as families navigate the stress of the season and prioritize their emotional well-being. The clinical team has found that reaching out for support right now, when families need it most, makes all the difference."When families reach out for support during the holidays right now, we're seeing powerful transformations," notes Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C. "Parents learning to set healthy boundaries, couples communicating more effectively about expectations, individuals managing anxiety and depression, and children feeling secure and supported. It's truly encouraging to witness these positive changes as families navigate the season together."The guide includes evidence-based communication strategies for respectful boundary-setting, tools for maintaining family wellness during high-stress periods, and age-appropriate approaches for supporting children's emotional well-being during gatherings.Five Signs Your Family Is Ready for GrowthDiligence Care Plus encourages families to recognize these signs as meaningful opportunities to strengthen their relationships and prioritize mental health:- Energy Shifts: Changes in sleep or energy levels signal it's time to prioritize self-care and address underlying stress or anxiety- Need for Connection: Moments of withdrawal are perfect opportunities to check in with loved ones and strengthen relationships- Communication Opportunities: Disagreements offer chances to practice healthy conflict resolution and improve family dynamics- Physical Awareness: Your body's signals remind you to slow down and practice wellness, including attention to mental health needs- Mindful Choices: Recognizing the need to moderate habits shows healthy self-awareness and commitment to well-beingEmpowering Strategies for Joyful, Healthy HolidaysDiligence Care Plus offers evidence-based strategies that families are successfully implementing:- Embrace Authenticity:"The most memorable holidays are the genuine ones," Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC advises. "Focus on authentic connection over perfection. Your family will remember warmth, laughter, and love—not whether every detail was flawless."- Communicate Proactively:"Clear, kind communication creates peaceful, supportive gatherings," Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C emphasizes. Open conversations about expectations, schedules, and preferences help everyone feel respected, heard, and valued.- Honor Family Rhythms:Maintaining familiar routines helps everyone feel grounded and secure. "When family members maintain regular sleep and meal schedules, they're better able to enjoy special holiday activities and manage stress," notes Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC.- Practice Intentional Spending:"Financial peace comes from aligning spending with your values. Many families are discovering that thoughtful, modest gifts create more joy and less anxiety than expensive pressure," explains Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C.- Prioritize Mental Health:For families managing anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, or other mental health conditions, consistent care and medication management during the holidays are essential for stability and well-being.Free Resource Supports Family WellnessThe "Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide" includes:- Practical checklist for family wellness and mental health management- Positive communication scripts for challenging conversations- Age-appropriate strategies for supporting children's emotional well-being- Mental health resources and crisis support information- Self-care action plan for parents, caregivers, and family members- Evidence-based approaches for managing anxiety, depression, and stress- Guidance for families managing psychiatric conditions during the holidays- Support strategies for caregivers managing loved ones' mental health needsThe guide is available as a free download at diligencecare.com/holiday-guide with no registration required."We wanted to create a resource that genuinely helps families flourish during the holidays," Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC explains. "These are practical, evidence-based strategies grounded in clinical expertise and compassionate care. We've seen real families use these tools successfully to navigate the holiday season with greater joy, connection, and mental health stability."Investing in Family Wellness and Mental HealthDiligence Care Plus views the holidays as an ideal time for families to invest in their relationships and emotional health. Professional psychiatric support can be especially valuable for families wanting to establish healthier communication patterns, manage mental health conditions more effectively, or work through specific emotional challenges."The families and individuals who reach out for support are taking a proactive, courageous step toward wellness," Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C emphasizes. "That's something to celebrate. We're here to support your journey toward better mental health and stronger family relationships."Building Healthier Communities Through Compassionate CareDiligence Care Plus is passionate about making integrated psychiatric care accessible to everyone. "When families and individuals thrive, entire communities benefit," notes Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC. "We're seeing increased openness, courage, and commitment to mental health and wellness—and that positive ripple effect strengthens our entire society."About Diligence Care PlusDiligence Care Plus is a leading provider of personalized psychiatric care and integrated mental health services. The practice specializes in comprehensive mental health counseling, medication management, ADHD testing and treatment, anxiety and depression care , bipolar disorder treatment, PTSD therapy, and integrated care for chronic conditions. The team includes licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and mental health professionals dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve emotional wellness, stability, and resilience through evidence-based, compassionate care.Founded on the principles of compassion, integrity, and excellence, Diligence Care Plus delivers personalized treatment plans tailored to each person's unique needs and life circumstances. With a holistic approach that integrates psychiatric care with overall wellness support, Diligence Care Plus empowers clients to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.Contact & ResourcesFor more information, to schedule a consultation, or to download the free Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide, visit https://diligencecare.com or contact Diligence Care Plus directly.MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Diligence Care Plus clinical experts are available for interviews and professional commentary on holiday mental health, family wellness, stress management, and psychiatric care topics. High-resolution materials and the Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide are available upon request.Contact Information:Website: https://diligencecare.com

