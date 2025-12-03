Montesano Psychological Center Brings Personalized Mental Health Care to Rural and Suburban Northern Illinois

Montesano Psychological Center in Antioch, Illinois offers compassionate virtual therapy and mental health support for Lake County residents. Montesano Psychological Center provides evidence-based therapy for individuals and families throughout northern Illinois. Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., founder of Montesano Psychological Center in Antioch, Illinois, provides compassionate mental health care for individuals experiencing holiday depression and seasonal affective disorder. The practice serves rural and suburban

Small-team practice offers human-centered alternative to corporate platforms: licensed clinicians answer every call. A virtual practice with heart and grit!

Our small team and intentionally small caseloads mean we have the capacity to truly know each person we serve, and the flexibility to reassign therapists if the fit isn't right.” — Dr. Liara Montesano

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montesano Psychological Center , a women-owned mental health practice, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive virtual therapy services throughout Northern Illinois, offering a refreshing alternative to large, impersonal corporate mental health platforms. Led by Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D., the practice serves rural and suburban communities with a revolutionary approach: small teams, small caseloads, and genuine human connection.In an era dominated by algorithm-driven therapy matching and automated phone systems, Montesano Psychological Center stands apart with a simple but powerful promise: when you call, a licensed clinician answers the phone: not a receptionist, not a machine. This commitment reflects the practice's core belief that mental health care should be both accessible and deeply personal."Forget the algorithms and opt for a more connected human experience," said Dr. Montesano . "We don't see our clients as numbers in a system. Every person who reaches out deserves to speak with a licensed professional who genuinely cares about finding them the right therapeutic match. Our small team and intentionally small caseloads mean we have the capacity to truly know each person we serve, and the flexibility to reassign therapists if the fit isn't right. Your therapeutic relationship matters more than our convenience."Addressing Barriers to Rural and Suburban Mental Health CareIllinois continues to face significant mental health access challenges, particularly in rural and suburban communities where geographic distance, limited provider networks, and impersonal corporate platforms create substantial barriers to care. Research indicates that rural populations face higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide, yet have significantly fewer mental health providers per capita than urban areas.Montesano Psychological Center was founded specifically to address these disparities. Dr. Montesano's personal experience as a teenager translating for her mother's therapy sessions, necessitated by the lack of bilingual mental health providers in their small town, inspired her mission to eliminate geographic, financial, and cultural barriers to quality mental health care."Traditional mental health systems are failing rural and suburban populations," explained Dr. Montesano. "People shouldn't have to choose between driving hours to see a therapist, settling for whoever has availability on a corporate platform, or going without care entirely. We built this practice to be the opposite; accessible through virtual therapy, personal through small caseloads, and affordable through in-network insurance contracts."Comprehensive Services Grounded in Evidence-Based CareMontesano Psychological Center offers a full spectrum of mental health services designed to meet clients where they are in their healing journey. Services include:Individual Therapy: One-on-one virtual sessions tailored to each client's unique needs, utilizing evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Person-Centered Therapy, and trauma-informed care.Couples Therapy: Relationship counseling to help partners navigate challenges, improve communication, and strengthen their connection.Specialized Treatment: Comprehensive care for anxiety disorders, depression, ADHD, trauma and PTSD, OCD, panic attacks, relationship challenges, life transitions, substance use concerns, and women's mental health issues including postpartum depression.Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy: Innovative therapeutic approach at Excalibur Farms in Antioch incorporating horses to facilitate personal development, emotional growth, boundary work, and self-esteem building.Multilingual Services: Therapy available in English, Spanish, and Hindi (Se Habla Español • हिंदी बोली जाती है) with culturally sensitive care.Comprehensive Conditions Treated: The practice provides evidence-based treatment for anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, PTSD, OCD, relationship challenges, work-related stress, self-esteem issues, grief, substance use, family conflict, and life transitions.The Human Touch That Makes the DifferenceUnlike large corporate teletherapy platforms that rely on algorithms and automated systems, Montesano Psychological Center's matching process is distinctly human. When potential clients call, they speak directly with a licensed clinician who takes time to understand their needs, preferences, and goals before thoughtfully pairing them with their ideal therapist."We have the time and capacity to get to know our clients because we've intentionally built our practice this way," said Dr. Montesano. "Our therapists maintain small caseloads. not because it's more profitable, but because it's how we deliver the quality of care we believe everyone deserves. When your therapist isn't overwhelmed with dozens of clients, they can provide the genuine attention and individualized treatment planning that creates real, lasting change."The practice also honors a commitment rarely seen in mental health care: flexibility to change therapists without hassle or judgment. If a client doesn't feel the therapeutic connection is right, Montesano Psychological Center will reassign them to a different therapist: no questions asked.Serving Diverse Communities with Cultural SensitivityMontesano Psychological Center strategically serves communities throughout Lake County and Northern Illinois, including Antioch, Lake Villa, Fox Lake, Grayslake, Waukegan, Libertyville, Mundelein, Lake Zurich, Vernon Hills, and surrounding areas. The practice's virtual therapy model eliminates geographic barriers while maintaining the personal connection of a small, local practice.Dr. Montesano and her supervised clinical team recognize that effective mental health care must be culturally responsive. The practice offers services in multiple languages and maintains deep cultural sensitivity to the diverse communities served."Mental health challenges don't discriminate based on zip code, language, or background," explained Dr. Montesano. "Whether someone is a stressed professional, a parent balancing multiple responsibilities, a teenager struggling with anxiety, or someone facing barriers due to language or cultural differences, we create individualized treatment plans that honor their experiences and goals."The practice accepts six major insurance networks, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Medicaid, ensuring financial accessibility doesn't become a barrier to care. Reduced cash-pay rates are available on a limited basis for uninsured individuals. Flexible virtual scheduling accommodates working professionals and parents who need treatment options that fit their lives.Clinical Excellence Through SupervisionAll therapists at Montesano Psychological Center work under the clinical supervision of Dr. Montesano, ensuring consistent quality and evidence-based approaches across the entire clinical team. This supervision model distinguishes the practice from both large corporate platforms and independent private practitioners."Supervision isn't just about quality control—it's about ongoing clinical excellence," said Dr. Montesano. "Regular consultation, case conceptualization, and collaborative treatment planning ensure every client benefits from multiple clinical perspectives. Our therapists have support, our clients receive exceptional care, and our practice maintains the highest professional standards."Building Healthier Communities Through Accessible CareBeyond individual treatment, Montesano Psychological Center is committed to reducing mental health stigma and improving community wellbeing throughout Northern Illinois. The practice partners with local organizations, provides educational resources, and advocates for mental health accessibility in traditionally underserved populations."When someone receives effective mental health care, the benefits ripple throughout entire communities," emphasized Dr. Montesano. "Healthier individuals create stronger families, more productive workplaces, and more connected communities. Every person who finds the courage to seek help deserves to encounter genuine care and clinical excellence—not corporate indifference."About Montesano Psychological CenterMontesano Psychological Center is a women-owned and operated comprehensive mental health practice dedicated to providing accessible, personal, evidence-based care to rural and suburban Illinois communities. Founded on the principle that mental health care should be geographically and financially accessible to everyone, the practice offers psychological care, individual and couples therapy, equine-assisted psychotherapy, and multilingual services. The practice serves adults, adolescents (ages 14+), couples, and families throughout Northern Illinois with a commitment to small teams, small caseloads, and genuine human connection.About Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D.Dr. Liara Montesano is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist (Illinois License #071010204) and founder of Montesano Psychological Center. She holds a Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a B.S. in Clinical Psychology from Florida State University. Dr. Montesano has extensive training from prestigious sites including Northwestern University, The Circle Center for Women, Riveredge Hospital, and Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She previously served as Director of Clinical Training at Guada Psychological Services, where she trained and supervised aspiring clinicians. Dr. Montesano specializes in person-centered and existential approaches, emphasizing each client's unique potential for growth and healing.Contact Information:Montesano Psychological Center 27135 W. Wilmot Road Antioch, Illinois 60002Phone: (224) 603-2058Email: DrLiara@MontesanoPsych.comWebsite: https://www.montesanopsych.com/ To schedule an appointment or request a free 10-minute consultation, individuals can contact Montesano Psychological Center directly or visit their website. When you call, a licensed clinician will answer.Media Contact:Branding | Marketing | Advertising

