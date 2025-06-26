FTD solutions named to prestigious 100+ Accelerator

FTD’s Active Water Management drives water conservation and operational savings

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FTD solutions was named one of an exclusive cohort of innovative companies selected for the 100+ Accelerator . FTD solutions will prove the value of its water management solutions through a pilot project with one of the accelerator’s co-sponsors. The anticipated value includes water conservation, operational savings, and water reclamation, all of which are actions supporting numerous United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).FTD solutions enables water stewardship which is vital in protecting water circularity. It helps industries to save water while reducing cost and risk and to build a more water-secure world. In working toward circularity of resources, FTD solutions helps companies to close the loop on water without putting operations at risk.“We are excited to explore the opportunity of testing our tech to accelerate water conservation. We will demonstrate the value of the solution, then scale and transform our water performance. This is a universal win because it will help facilities achieve their sustainability goals and reduces environmental footprint,” said Slava Libman, founder and chief executive officer of FTD solutions.In 2018, the 100+ Accelerator program launched to support the achievement of the UN SDGs and to fuel the growth of startups which are developing critical sustainability solutions. This program leverages collaborative partnerships to work with startups and maximize the collective impact. The 100+ Accelerator is co-sponsored by Anheuser-Busch InBev, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, and Unilever.Collaborative partnerships, such as the ones within the 100+ Accelerator, allow industries to work together using their scale, resources, and purchasing power to fuel sustainable innovation. A demo day event will be held later in 2025 to highlight the numerous projects and innovations of all the accelerator participants.***About FTD solutions:FTD solutions is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, award-winning propriety software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing issues and defining specific solutions, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD solutions eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing facility operations, and empowers environmental sustainability. Learn more about reducing water consumption and OpEx with FTD solutions at www.ftdsolutions.net ###

