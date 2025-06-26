'FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO' IN FORT MYERS THIS WEEKEND, BRINGS NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS AND THOUSANDS OF ENTHUSIASTS

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo logo Thousands Expected at 2025 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo Tattoo Artist at Creates Design at Tattoo Expo

The “Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo” this weekend in Fort Myers celebrates tattoo art and culture and is expected to draw thousands from across the State.

It’s great to see the tattoo community come together to support this event and the great charitable causes we're involved with. Based on pre-sales, we're hoping for our biggest crowd ever.” — Lisa Quinter, Event Organizer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final touches are in place for the 3rd Annual “ Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo ,” scheduled for this weekend, June 27-29, 2025 at the Caloosa Convention Center in Fort Myers. The 3-day event, now in its third year, celebrates tattoo art, culture, and community and features over 250 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and dozens of vendors.Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists—including “Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of “Ink Masters: Angels”, and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Owner of “Funhouse Tattoos,” Chris “Casper” Pitre, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features live music by “Two Dogs & Friends”, a unique, rock-and-roll variety show production by “Sinister Sisters” and more!Single-day and weekend tickets are available now at: http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com Media credentials can be requested here: https://www.floridagctattooexpo.com/media

