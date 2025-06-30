FROM BEACH BAGS TO BACKYARDS: TOP PICKS FOR SUMMER READING

By Dan Hendrickson By Wayne Olivieri By Calvin Fisher By. Dr. Josh McConkey

WASHINGTON, DC, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is the season for sunshine, relaxation—and getting lost in a great book. Whether you're soaking up rays at the beach, kicking back by the pool, or enjoying a quiet evening under the stars, nothing beats a captivating read that lets you escape the everyday hustle. From heart-racing thrillers to unforgettable memoirs and powerful, thought-provoking fiction, this handpicked collection from Allen Media Strategies’ authors offers something for every reader.These page-turners combine irresistible storytelling, memorable characters, and meaningful themes, making them the perfect companions for your summer adventures. Grab your sunglasses, settle into your favorite spot, and let the summer reading begin.By Dan E. HendricksonSet sail for a thrilling summer escape with Brandy, Dame of the Caribbean, a high-seas adventure bursting with action, heart, and fearless female power. Award-winning author Dan E. Hendrickson brings to life a heroine who is strong, courageous, and full of compassion. More than just a gripping historical tale, this novel is a testimony of the enduring power of belief, guidance, and integrity. With pirates, peril, and passion woven through every page, Brandy is the kind of story that stays with you long after the tide rolls out. Perfect read for anyone craving bold characters, and empowering messages.By Wayne OlivieriThe Undiscovered Showman: A True Story of Being Almost Famous is the gripping new memoir by veteran New Jersey rocker Wayne Olivieri, offering an unfiltered, heartfelt look at his decades-long journey through the brutal music industry. A local legend who shared the stage with icons like Bruce Springsteen and mentored Jon Bon Jovi, Olivieri’s book offers an unvarnished look at the realities of the music business—from the highs of performing for thousands to the lows of broken promises and near-misses with fame. This memoir reveals how Olivieri carved out his path and legacy, becoming a symbol of Jersey grit and musical passion. It’s both a cautionary tale and an inspiring ride for anyone chasing big dreams.By Calvin FisherCalvin delivers a powerful finale to his acclaimed sci-fi series ‘The Northfield Sage’, with the final installment ‘The Northfield Saga 4: Storm Break,’ blending explosive action with emotional depth. The page-turner has the hero Mark Northfield fighting to hold on to hope in a war-torn, post-apocalyptic world. As his ruthless enemy, General Arkland unleashes a devastating new weapon, Mark must rally the strength to resist despair and protect his friends. Praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a rousing SF tale,” Storm Break is a gripping conclusion to a saga that has earned Fisher recognition as one of the most exciting young voices in the genre.Be The Weight Behind The SpearBy Dr. Josh McConkeyNorth Carolina Lt. Governor candidate and author, Dr. Josh McConkey’s debut book, Be the Weight Behind the Spear, has earned a prestigious Pulitzer Prize nomination for its powerful and deeply personal exploration of mental health, trauma, and resilience. A decorated emergency physician and military commander, Dr. McConkey draws on his frontline experiences from Operation Iraqi Freedom and the ER to deliver a compelling call to action, urging readers to become sources of strength for those silently struggling. Praised by veterans, healthcare workers, and mental health advocates alike, the book has struck a national chord.For media requests/ review copies of the book, please contact

