St. Albans Barracks // Two-vehicle crash in Enosburg
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2004427
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/26/25 @ 10:25
STREET: West. Berkshire Road (VT RT 108)
TOWN: Enosburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 322
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sharon Ploof
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: substantial damage to passenger side
INJURIES: Possibly minor
HOSPITAL: Not transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Debra Wetherby
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front-end damage
INJURIES: Minor leg injury
HOSPITAL: Not transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police along with Enosburg Rescue and Fire Departments responded to this two-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #2 was traveling north on West Enosburg Road when, vehicle #1, which had been traveling south, crossed into its path of travel while attempting to turn into a driveway on the east side of the road. Vehicle #2 broadsided vehicle #1, causing it to go off the road and strike a mailbox. Due to being significantly damaged, both vehicles required tow trucks to remove them from the scene.
