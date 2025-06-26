St. Albans Barracks // Two-vehicle crash in Enosburg

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2004427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/26/25 @ 10:25

STREET: West. Berkshire Road (VT RT 108)

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Residence # 322

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sharon Ploof

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: substantial damage to passenger side

INJURIES: Possibly minor

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Debra Wetherby

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Significant front-end damage

INJURIES: Minor leg injury

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police along with Enosburg Rescue and Fire Departments responded to this two-vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that vehicle #2 was traveling north on West Enosburg Road when, vehicle #1, which had been traveling south, crossed into its path of travel while attempting to turn into a driveway on the east side of the road. Vehicle #2 broadsided vehicle #1, causing it to go off the road and strike a mailbox. Due to being significantly damaged, both vehicles required tow trucks to remove them from the scene.