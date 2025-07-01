Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2003610

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole                   

STATION: VSP- Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 @ 0849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Town RD Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Kim Ashline                                         

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM: Nicole Bartner

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/30/25 at approximately 0849 hours, Trooper's from the Royalton Barracks were advised of two stolen Louis Vuitton bags from Bartner's residence in Hartland that were found by a third party at a residence in Hartland. The bags were returned to the owner by the third party.

Through investigation it was determined by Troopers that Ashline was in possession of the bags at one point. Ashline was cited and released on scene to appear in Windsor County Court in the town of Woodstock to answer to the above charge. 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/25 @ 0830 hours         

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


