Royalton Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003610
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trinity Poole
STATION: VSP- Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 6/30/25 @ 0849 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Town RD Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Kim Ashline
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Nicole Bartner
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/30/25 at approximately 0849 hours, Trooper's from the Royalton Barracks were advised of two stolen Louis Vuitton bags from Bartner's residence in Hartland that were found by a third party at a residence in Hartland. The bags were returned to the owner by the third party.
Through investigation it was determined by Troopers that Ashline was in possession of the bags at one point. Ashline was cited and released on scene to appear in Windsor County Court in the town of Woodstock to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/5/25 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
