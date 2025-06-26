Equator Releases 18-Bottle Wine Refrigerator with Custom Lighting and Precision Cooling

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has expanded its range of refrigeration solutions with the release of its 18-Bottle Wine Refrigerator, engineered to support both preservation and presentation of wine collections in compact, adaptable spaces. Featuring precise temperature controls, UV protection, and aesthetic enhancements, the unit is designed for built-in or freestanding installation in homes, offices, or small entertainment spaces.

With a total capacity of 1.73 cubic feet and measuring 32.28 x 11 x 23 inches (HxWxD), the unit accommodates up to 18 standard bottles of wine, with three bottles per shelf. Adjustable shelving allows for flexible arrangement, and a single temperature zone maintains a consistent internal climate between 41°F and 71.6°F. A compressor fan cooling system ensures uniform temperature distribution and eliminates hot spots, while a carbon filter protects wine quality by removing airborne impurities. An anti-UV glass door prevents exposure to sunlight, safeguarding the integrity of stored vintages.

Users can customize interior lighting with a 7-color LED mood light system, including options such as calming light purple, energizing red, and tranquil green. These color modes enhance visibility while contributing to the ambiance of the room. A touchpad control interface and digital LED display provide user-friendly access to temperature settings. The system also features an auto-defrost function, a temperature alarm, and a door alarm for added protection against environmental fluctuations.

The refrigerator is ETL certified for safety and offers a range of convenience features such as a reversible door, adjustable feet for uneven floors, and optional door lock. Designed for quiet operation, it can be placed in living rooms, kitchens, or other communal areas without disruption. The QR code located on the unit allows users to quickly access product manuals, warranty details, and support resources.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, noted, “This unit is designed not only to preserve wine under ideal conditions but also to elevate the presentation experience with refined lighting and smart design. It’s a compact solution that offers professional-grade performance.”

The Equator 18-Bottle Wine Refrigerator is backed by a 1-year parts and labor warranty and is available through major appliance retailers and Equator's official website.

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a Houston-based company specializing in resource-efficient, space-saving home appliances. Equator’s product portfolio includes washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers, air purifiers, and wine coolers. The company’s mission is to develop innovative and sustainable products for modern living environments. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



