Equator Introduces EPG 2500 Pet Grooming System for At-Home Grooming Convenience

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has announced the launch of its EPG 2500, a compact, all-in-one pet grooming system designed to streamline grooming routines for pet owners. Combining multiple grooming tools in a single appliance, the EPG 2500 provides a professional-grade experience tailored for use in residential settings.

The EPG 2500 integrates trimming, brushing, detangling, and vacuuming functions into one unit, offering a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional grooming methods. The appliance includes a 12V electric clipper with an adjustable blade and four comb attachments, enabling precise trimming for a variety of coat types. With a 2.5-liter high-capacity vacuum canister, loose hair and dander are collected directly during grooming, minimizing mess.

Noise reduction is a key feature of the EPG 2500, which operates at 60 to 74 dB depending on the selected mode—an important consideration for noise-sensitive pets. Users can select from three suction power modes—Eco (2 KPa), Standard (4.5 KPa), and Max (10 KPa)—based on grooming intensity or pet comfort. The unit is equipped with an 8.2-foot power cord and a 5-foot detachable hose to ensure maneuverability while grooming.

Additional accessories include a detangler brush, bristle brush, cleaning brush, vacuum nozzle, and washable filter. With a compact footprint of 10.8 x 12.7 x 6.5 inches and a total weight of 5.5 lbs, the grooming system is easy to store and transport. The EPG 2500 operates on a 110V power supply and is shipped via FedEx or UPS. It is backed by a 1-year parts and labor warranty.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, commented, “The EPG 2500 simplifies the grooming process for both pets and their owners. It brings together the tools of a grooming salon into a compact, low-noise, user-friendly device that meets the needs of today’s pet households.”

The Equator EPG 2500 is designed for home use and is suitable for dogs, cats, and other furry companions, offering an ergonomic and less stressful grooming experience.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been committed to providing energy-efficient and space-saving products for the modern home. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Equator specializes in innovative home appliances designed to improve everyday living. Its extensive product portfolio serves residential and commercial customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.