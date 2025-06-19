Equator Appliances Introduces EPO 500 Electric Pizza Oven for Indoor Countertop Cooking

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has released the EPO 500, a countertop electric pizza oven designed to replicate the high-temperature cooking performance of a traditional brick oven. Engineered for convenience and versatility, the EPO 500 offers a compact, freestanding design that is suitable for indoor use.

With a wide temperature range from 175°F to 750°F, the EPO 500 provides precision heating control that supports a variety of cooking styles. The oven features six programmable functions including Neapolitan, Deep Dish, New York Style, Thin Crust, Frozen, and Custom settings. These preset options allow users to cook different pizza styles with optimal temperature and time settings. The oven's digital interface and temperature/time knobs simplify operation, while an auto shut-off function adds a layer of safety.

A key feature of the EPO 500 is its dual upper and lower heating elements with thermocouples. This system ensures even temperature distribution for thorough cooking across the pizza’s surface. The included 12-inch cordierite baking stone further contributes to an evenly crisped base. Other standard accessories include a pizza pan, spatula, and roller cutter.

Measuring 16.3 x 20.6 x 10.6 inches (HxWxD), the EPO 500 is compact enough to fit most kitchen countertops, while still delivering powerful performance with its 1200W/110V configuration. The vented door helps to release steam, and a built-in cooling fan prevents overheating during and after operation. For added visibility, the appliance is equipped with an internal light that illuminates the cooking area.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, commented, “The EPO 500 was developed to bring high-heat, pizza-oven performance into the average kitchen, without the need for external installations or outdoor space. It meets the needs of those who want fast, consistent results at home.”

The EPO 500 Electric Pizza Oven is now available for purchase at leading retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in designing energy-efficient, space-saving appliances for both residential and commercial markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and reliability has earned its products recognition in media and endorsements across North America and beyond. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.