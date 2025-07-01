Rooter Man Plumbing of Charleston Warns: Summer Heat is Knocking Out Attic Gas Water Heaters

Rooter Man Plumbing warns Charleston homeowners about how increased attic temps can cause gas water heaters to shut down, and how proper ventilation is the key.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures climb higher and higher across the Lowcountry, Rooter Man Plumbing is alerting Charleston homeowners to a hidden plumbing issue that often goes unnoticed. During extreme heat waves, gas water heaters installed in attics are at risk of shutting down due to poor ventilation and combustion problems. What many homeowners mistake for a faulty water heater often turns out to be a heat-related shutdown.“With Charleston’s humid summers we see this problem every year, and attics can easily reach 140°F or higher during the summer,” explained Nelson Huggins, owner of Charleston’s Rooter Man Plumbing. “That kind of trapped heat disrupts combustion air supply, causing gas water heaters to shut down or stop firing altogether.”Rooter Man hopes to do their part in keeping homeowners informed and prepared as summer temperatures continue to rise.Heat and Airflow Are Critical for CombustionGas water heaters depend on steady airflow and proper combustion to operate safely. These systems weren’t built to operate in the hot conditions attics create in the summertime. When they are located in overheated, poorly ventilated attics, then several problems can arise.- Oxygen levels drop, disrupting the combustion process- Pilot lights fail, often extinguished due to heat and lack of airflow- Safety systems shut down the heater to prevent overheating or gas buildupThink about your attic like an oven. Without ventilation, the heat builds up fast and starves the water heater of the air that it needs to burn fuel safely and effectively.A Puzzling Problem for HomeownersAccording to Rooter Man, this issue often leaves homeowners scratching their heads, and rightfully so. The situation can be frustrating for those who don’t realize how simple the solution actually is.“A homeowner goes into the attic to relight the pilot light,” explained Huggins. “It fires right up and works fine, but only for a while. What’s really happening is that opening the attic access temporarily cools things down and improves airflow just long enough to relight the pilot.”As a result, many homeowners assume their water heater is broken or nearing the end of its lifespan, when in reality, the system simply needs to operate in a cooler, better-ventilated environment to run safely and reliably.The Long-Term Solution: Controlled VentilationRooter Man strongly recommends addressing the root cause of high attic temperatures by installing a powered fan equipped with a thermostat. This simple upgrade automatically keeps temperatures down and ensures steady airflow during even the hottest days.By improving ventilation, homeowners can reduce malfunctions, prevent unnecessary shutdowns, and extend the life of their water heater. The best time to prepare your home for Charleston’s summer heat is before the next heat wave hits, and Rooter Man Plumbing is here to help.About Rooter Man Plumbing of CharlestonRooter Man Plumbing delivers dependable plumbing solutions to homeowners throughout Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Summerville, Goose Creek, and other nearby communities. Locally owned and operated, Rooter Man specializes in water heaters, drain cleaning, and plumbing maintenance/repairs . Rooter Man focuses on long-term, reliable solutions to give their customers piece of mind that their plumbing systems are operating at peak performance.Contact Information:Rooter Man Plumbing☎️ (843) 402-7799

