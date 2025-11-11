Black Dog Junk Removal Sponsors Local Youth Basketball Program This Winter to Support Charleston’s Future Athletes

Black Dog Junk Removal Logo A clean start for the season! The Black Dog Junk Removal team helped this Charleston homeowner reclaim their outdoor space - just in time for the holiday season! From yard debris and boxes to old furniture, the crew makes cleanup fast and stress-free.

Black Dog Junk Removal sponsors a Charleston youth basketball program this winter, providing uniforms and support for local athletes.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston, SC’s Black Dog Junk Removal is proud to announce its sponsorship of a local youth basketball program this winter! As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, this sponsorship will help to provide uniforms for young athletes this winter.Black Dog’s owner, Nelson Huggins, has coached youth football in the past, and is always looking to support youth sports. “We love being a part of a community that supports its youth,” said Nelson “These kids represent the next generation of teamwork, discipline, and leadership.” Nelson believes that supporting local sports isn’t just about the games themselves, but giving them confidence that extends into their lives beyond the courts.Community outreach has always been a core value for Black Dog Junk Removal. From local clean-up projects to charity partnerships, the company continues to invest in Charleston’s neighborhoods both on and off the job. “Charleston has given so much to our business,” Huggins added. “Supporting youth sports is one of the ways we can say thank you and make a lasting impact on the next generation.”Black Dog Junk Removal encourages other local businesses to get involved and give back. Whether through team sponsorships, volunteering, or simply showing up to support young athletes.As the holiday season approaches, Black Dog's professional junk hauling services are here for you during the busiest time of the year. The team often helps families clear out boxes, wrapping, and packaging left behind after gift exchanges, as well as remove old furniture and appliances that are being replaced with new ones. Whether it’s post-holiday cleanup, a garage refresh, or hauling away bulky items before guests arrive, Black Dog’s reliable crew makes it easy for Charleston homeowners to enjoy a cleaner, more organized space this winter.About Black Dog Junk RemovalBlack Dog Junk Removal is a locally owned and operated junk removal company serving Charleston and surrounding Lowcountry communities. The company provides fast, professional residential and commercial junk removal services. This holiday season utilize Black Dog’s services for furniture and appliance disposal or yard debris and full room cleanouts.Black Dog Junk Removal is known for reliable and friendly 5-Star service. Learn more about Black Dog at www.blackdogjunkremoval.com , and follow them on social media below.

From Cluttered to Clean! Some Recent Lowcountry Junk Removal Before & Afters

