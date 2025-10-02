Rooter Man Plumbing Strengthens Local Presence with Fleet Expansion and New Team Members

Carolina Wraps branding the new service van Finished Rooter Man service van

Rooter Man Plumbing strengthens its Charleston presence with a new van and team expansion, offering reliable plumbing and drain services across the Lowcountry.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Charleston and the Lowcountry continue to grow, so does the demand for reliable plumbing services. To meet this need, Rooter Man Plumbing is proud to announce the addition of a new service van to its fleet, along with the expansion of its team, further strengthening the company’s commitment to fast, dependable service across the region.Expanding the FleetThe new van, freshly wrapped in Rooter Man’s signature branding, is already on the road serving Charleston-area homeowners and businesses. Rooter Man has Carolina Wraps to thank for the high quality branding work that they did bringing their new service van to life. This addition means faster response times, greater visibility in the community, and the ability to serve more customers simultaneously. With plumbing emergencies and drain problems often requiring quick action, the expanded fleet ensures that help is never far away.Growing the TeamIn addition to expanding its fleet, the Rooter Man team has welcomed new team members to support the increasing demand for drain cleaning and plumbing services in the Lowcountry. These additions strengthen the company’s ability to take on more projects while maintaining the professionalism, customer care, and technical expertise that local residents have come to expect.The company’s growth has been fueled by customer trust, word-of-mouth referrals, and a reputation for reliable service. Beyond expanding its fleet and workforce, Rooter Man remains committed to creating local job opportunities and investing in the community it serves. Nelson Huggins, owner of Rooter Man Plumbing, said that, “Adding new team members and another van to our fleet represents more than just growth. It’s about ensuring we can continue to deliver the fast, dependable service our customers have come to expect.”About Rooter Man PlumbingRooter Man Plumbing is a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving Charleston and the greater Lowcountry for nearly 20 years. The company specializes in residential and commercial plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater servicing, and more . With a focus on professionalism and reliability, Rooter Man remains a trusted name for plumbing services throughout the region.Be sure to check out the van transformation below from our Rooter Man YouTube channel, and even more content about the new van posted to all of our social pages.

Meet The New Rooter Man Van!

