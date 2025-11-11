Rooter Man SC Attends PSAI Convention in Daytona Beach to Explore Growth in the Sanitation Industry

Rooter Man SC explores new restroom trailer designs and accessibility innovations at the PSAI Convention in Daytona Beach. Attendees gather on the trade show floor at the PSAI Convention, featuring the latest portable sanitation technology and equipment.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston's Rooter Man Plumbing , recently attended the PSAI (Portable Sanitation Association International Convention and Trade Show) in Daytona Beach, Florida. The PSAI event is one of the leading gatherings in the sanitation industry, bringing together experts, manufacturers, and service providers from across the country to share new ideas and showcase the latest innovations.During the convention, our team met with industry professionals, reviewed new products, and learned about emerging technologies that are shaping the future of sanitation services. The trip gave gave Rooter Man valuable insight into how they can continue to expand and better serve their customers in the Lowcountry.“We had a great time connecting with others in the sanitation industry and seeing firsthand how the field continues to evolve,” said Rooter Man's owner Nelson Huggins. “We came back with several ideas we’re considering for 2026 that could enhance our plumbing and sanitation offerings in exciting ways."One of the highlights of the event Nelson mentioned was "...the opportunity to meet face to face with people we had only known through phone calls and emails. Building those in-person connections helped strengthen partnerships and open the door to what we hope will be strong and long-lasting business relationships as we continue to grow in 2026."Rooter Man is also exploring how the sanitation side of the business ties in with its sister company, Black Dog Junk Removal . Together, the two brands are looking for ways to overlap and create bundled services that save customers time and money. Whether it’s managing waste, providing rentals for special events, or handling on-site cleanup and sanitation needs from start to finish.“This convention really opened our eyes to how closely the sanitation, plumbing, and junk removal industries work hand in hand,” Huggins added. “We’re excited about how our two brands can work together to provide even more value and convenience for our customers.”As Rooter Man looks ahead to 2026, the company remains committed to innovation, service quality, and continuing to be a trusted name for plumbing and sanitation throughout the Charleston area.About Rooter Man SCRooter Man Plumbing is a locally owned plumbing and sanitation company serving Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry communities. Known for it's highly rated service and trusted expertise, Rooter Man provides plumbing repair, drain cleaning, backflow testing, and sanitation services for Charleston's homes and businesses.About PSAI The Portable Sanitation Association International (PSAI) is a global organization dedicated to advancing the portable sanitation industry through education, innovation, and professional development.

