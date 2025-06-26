Warner Invites the Public to Help Solve the Mystery Behind "What's in the Barrels" on the WV State Seal

Charleston, W.Va. – As part of the National Association of Secretaries of State’s (NASS) nationwide #SealReveal educational campaign, Secretaries of State across the country are engaging with constituents on the unique history and symbolism behind their state’s official seal throughout the month of June.

﻿The West Virginia State Seal—designed by the French-born artist Joseph Diss Debar and adopted by the West Virginia legislature in 1863—is rich with symbolism specific to our state’s heritage. From the depiction of the farmer and the miner to the crossed rifles and cap of liberty, every piece of imagery serves a special purpose. But one enduring mystery remains: the contents of the two wooden barrels featured at the foot of the miner.​

As part of the campaign, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is seeking the public's help to solve the mystery. The educational challenge is part of a broader effort to spark civic curiosity and promote awareness about the state symbols that represent our values, history, and identity.

“We’re proud to be a part of this national effort to highlight the beauty and history of our great state seal,” said Secretary of State Kris Warner. “This new challenge is a fun way to get students, families, and history lovers thinking about what the barrels may represent—and to spark a little excitement in solving a West Virginia mystery.”

Participants are encouraged to vote or leave a comment in a poll being run on the official WV Secretary of State's Facebook and X social media pages.

﻿The national #SealReveal campaign ends June 30.